Britney Spears Is Sculpting Those Abs And Arms, And (Noted Gym Rat) Fiancé Sam Asghari Is Impressed

Britney Spears may not be heading back on tour anytime soon , but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to rest on her laurels just yet. After her conservatorship ended, the pop star has been soaking up the sun in Maui , experimenting with pastel hair colors, and hitting the gym - and her new fiance Sam Asghari is more than happy to cheer her on.

Anyone familiar with the entertainer's online efforts knows that Britney Spears loves to show off her dance moves on social media , but she’s also been spending some serious time pumping iron. The “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer shared a new video on her Instagram account that captures the highlights of her workout routine. Check it out below:

Abs and arms seemed to be the focus of Britney Spears’ current workout. She can be spotted doing planks, hoisting a medicine ball over her head, and pacing on a treadmill, all while rocking a pair of gold Aviator sunglasses. She paired her video with “Work B**ch,” an entirely appropriate maxim for the subject matter. Her fiance Sam Asghari, an established personal trainer and fitness expert, wasted no time in taking notice. Plenty of fans showered Britney with compliments and praise, but the top comment on her video is from her future hubby.

Wow 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 - Sam Asghari

Three muscle emojis equals high praise coming from a lauded fitness guru. Sam Asghari has a few acting credits — he actually met Britney Spears on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video — but he found his groove working as a personal trainer and fitness coach. In addition to educating his two million Insta followers on the finer points of full-body workouts, he’s also a regular fixture on Britney Spears’ account. The pair can frequently be spotted performing superhuman feats of strength and agility, as well as going on cute dates and vacationing in various tropical locales.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari officially started dating in 2017 while the pop singer’s finances and personal affairs were still under the control of her conservatorship. They got engaged in September 2021, the same month that Jamie Spears was r emoved as the head conservator . While they haven’t announced any wedding plans yet, they’ve since adopted a Doberman puppy named Porsha and have each floated the possibility of starting their own family together. And you can bet he'll be pumping her spirits up during their future together, whether or not medicine balls are involved.

Britney Spears is no longer dancing on her own - it’s her and Sam Asghari against the music. Whether they’re soaking in a hot tub in Hawaii or breaking a sweat at the gym, it’s clear that the duo is ready to tackle the next chapter of their lives side by side. All that’s left is to say ‘I do.’