No Big Deal, Just Britney Spears’ Husband Sweetly Driving Around And Enjoying The Views While Listening To ‘Hold Me Closer’

It’s easy to get swept up in the busy nature of our daily lives. We sometimes forget to actually take a minute to slow down and just smell the flowers. This can be especially true when you’re a celebrity or public figure of some kind. Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, understands more than most what it’s like to be caught up in a whirlwind of attention. Though the actor and model did recently share a more serene moment. He didn’t stop by a field to sniff any of the foliage but, instead, he took a nice drive, enjoyed the views and listened to his wife’s single, “Hold Me Closer.” I mean, no big deal, right?

We really do have to enjoy the simple moments when we can get them, and Sam Asghari certainly reveled in his. He posted a photo to his Instagram story this week, and it shows off his view from the driver’s seat. One can also see the incredible sight that sits before him and, if you take a look at his dashboard, you can see that he was jamming out to Britney Spears and Elton John’s song. You can see the photo Asghari shared down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

There’s nothing like a good drive to take your mind off the stresses of life. If you’re like me, then you probably like to use the time to sit with your thoughts and decompress. A trip is even better when you’re taking in beautiful scenery, and I’m honestly a bit jealous of the pop star’s husband for getting to enjoy such lovely surroundings. Plenty of people also like to listen to music while they’re in the car, but few can say that they bob their head to their own spouse’s music when they’re on the road. That’s a big flex on the Black Monday alum’s part.

Released in August 2022, that particular track is special because it marked the first piece of new music that Britney Spears had dropped in nearly five years. Reports indicated, at the time, that the duet was Elton John’s idea and that Spears obliged because she’s a fan of the legendary musician. While reactions to the song were somewhat polarizing, it’s proven to be a commercial success, with Paris Hilton even singing its praises .

As for Sam Asghari, that fleeting moment of relaxation must’ve felt refreshing for him due to the sheer amount of rumors that have swirled around him and his spouse as of late. He and Britney Spears made headlines after paying a visit to an LA restaurant, where the singer supposedly became erratic. Bystanders also claimed that Asghari stormed out , leaving his partner during her purported episode. When addressing the claims, he explained that he simply went to fetch their car so that they could leave the premises. He’s also had to shoot down intervention rumors aimed at Spears .

Rumors have also been circulating over the past several months, as some have speculated that the entertainer is now controlling his wife’s social media accounts following the end of her conservatorship. The Dollface actor, who’s spoken about his wife’s nude photos before, has since addressed the “protective fans,” declaring that the entertainer “has her voice and is a free woman.”

Thinking about all of that, I’d wager that Sam Asghari relished his drive and the sweet views and tunes that accompanied it. We’d all do well to take a page out of his book and take some time to relax when possible.