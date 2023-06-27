Rumors Swirled That Kevin Federline Was Moving To Hawaii To Extend Child Support From Britney Spears. He Responded

Over the past couple of months, Britney Spears seems to have been taking steps to repair some of the broken relationships in her life. She reunited with her mom Lynne Spears in May and also paid a visit to sister Jamie Lynn on set — huge steps forward after years of allegations against her family . However, the situation between her and ex-husband Kevin Federline seemingly continues to be fractured, as he prepares to relocate to Hawaii with their two sons. After some people apparently began questioning if the move might be a way of extending Spears’ child support payments, Federline had a blunt response to the rumors.

The turbulent relationship between Britney Spears and her sons has been made public at times over the past year, with more info coming out amidst the pop star’s huge custody decision to allow 17-year-old Sean and 16-year-old Jayden to move with Kevin Federline and his wife Victoria Prince to Hawaii. When asked about his thoughts on people who said his family chose Hawaii because of the state's child support law (per video obtained by Page Six ), the former dancer replied:

A lot of people say a lot of stupid things.

Kevin Federline refused to elaborate on the Hawaii move, as well as other topics regarding his ex-wife, but his official stance on the child support rumors is that they’re “stupid.”

So what makes Hawaii’s child support laws so unique? In most states child support is ended once a minor turns 18 (sometimes 19 if they are still a full-time high school student). In the Aloha State, however, the payments reportedly continue until the child is 23 years old, if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.

The Federlines’ move to Hawaii reportedly revolves around a job offer there for Victoria Prince, but fans began spreading rumors that there were ulterior motives that would benefit Britney Spears’ ex-husband financially, with one tweeting:

Kevin desperately wanting to move to Hawaii is definitely child support relatedMay 30, 2023 See more

Another pointed out that the news comes at the same time that Kevin Federline was sued by the private school his and Victoria Prince’s daughters attend, allegedly owing $15,000 in unpaid tuition. The fan tweeted:

Kevin Federline gets sued for not paying for the education of his kids and then decides to move to Hawaii where he can apply to get child support until Britney's boys are 23.It is painfully obvious Britney is still trapped and will be as long as so many people depend on her $$$ pic.twitter.com/YpCNqdNQr3June 1, 2023 See more

It’s easy to see why fans would be concerned about the people in Britney Spears’ life trying to manipulate her to continue to benefit financially from her. Many members of the “Baby One More Time” singer’s family was on her payroll during the course of her 13-year conservatorship, and more information has come out since then about what she continued to pay for — Lynne Spears’ utilities , telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, for example.

From 2008 to 2018 Britney Spears paid Kevin Federline $20,000 a month in child support. However, the dancer took her to court five years ago, asking to increase those payments. He won that court case, and Spears reportedly upped the monthly payments , in addition to paying him $110,000 for legal fees in their long custody battle.

Regardless of Kevin Federline’s motives, will the Hawaii move result in a return to court for the exes regarding child support payments? Only time will tell.