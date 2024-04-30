As Rumors Swirled Britney Spears Is Going Broke After Lavish Vacations And More, An Insider Has Spoken Out

Britney Spears has been living it up since announcing her divorce from her husband of one year Sam Asghari, with the retired pop star reportedly dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time on luxe vacations. However, some see the incredible spending sprees as something of a red flag for the retired pop star — especially in the wake of the court settlement with Jamie Spears that resulted in no monetary compensation from her father. After rumors circulated that the “Lucky” singer was in serious financial trouble, an insider is speaking out to dispute that claim.

Even before the #FreeBritney movement helped the singer regain her freedom from her father, fans worried about Britney Spears’ well-being. Most recently there’s been some concern about her blowing through the reported $60 million she had when the conservatorship ended in 2021. However, following a report that Spears is “going broke” due to her lavish getaways, an insider told ET :

While Britney flies private and enjoys vacations, she's far from going broke. In fact, she's about to achieve recoupment from the ongoing successful sales from her memoir and audiobook. Major producers are also vying for the rights to her memoir.

Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me immediately became a New York Times Bestseller after its October 2023 release, and it sounds like she’s really banking on that book money. In addition to her expensive trips abroad — reportedly spending nearly a million dollars every month or two to visit French Polynesia and hundreds of thousands of dollars for jaunts to Hawaii — Spears hasn’t worked very much in years.

The bills keep coming, too, as she reportedly paid north of $4 million for her lawyer Mathew Rosengart (who, again, wasn’t able to get any money for his client from Jamie Spears). There’s also the matter of the divorce from Sam Asghari (at least they had a prenup ), and that followed the purchase — and immediate reselling — of an $11.8 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

The insider claims that in addition to straight book sales — including the popular audiobook narrated by Michelle Williams — production companies are looking into ways to adapt her memoir, similar to how A24 is turning her longtime friend Paris Hilton’s life story into a TV show . If true, there is certainly a deep well of content, given the bombshells Britney Spears dropped in The Woman in Me .

In addition to revealing that she had an abortion in the early 2000s because then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake “didn’t want to be a father,” Britney Spears opened up about her first kiss with the *NSYNC singer , a passionate fling with Colin Farrell and how she was almost cast as the lead of The Notebook .

Britney Spears’ fans would certainly rather believe that the “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer is easily able to afford the extravagant vacations she treats herself to, so hopefully the money from The Woman in Me continues to flow in. While Spears may not have made a career out of acting, you can see her in Crossroads, which is available to stream for the first time on Netflix, and be sure to see what else a Netflix subscription can get you.