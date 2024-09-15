As Ice Reportedly Thaws Between Britney Spears And Her Kids, The Singer Sent A Sweet Message For Their Birthdays
I want this reconciliation for her so bad!
The friction between Britney Spears, her parents and her sister, Jamie Lynn, has been well-documented by the pop star, as she’s made some huge allegations about her family on both social media and in her memoir The Woman in Me. Unfortunately that’s not the only family drama Spears has to contend with, though, as she’s allegedly been estranged from her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. Recently, there have been signs that the ice may be beginning to thaw, and the sweet birthday message she sent to them seems like a good sign.
Sean Preston, the older son of Britney Spears and Keven Federline, turned 19 on September 14, just two days after his younger brother Jayden James turned 18 on September 12. As fans celebrated Spears seemingly not having to pay child support to her ex-husband anymore, the “... Baby One More Time” singer had a more sincere take, choosing to honor the boys on Instagram with throwback pics of them with her. She wrote:
That’s such a sweet sentiment and certainly speaks to reports over the past few months that she may be on the road to repairing her relationship with her now-adult sons. In June, Kevin Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared an update on their situation that sounded promising, telling ET:
There’s been plenty of drama between Britney Spears, Kevin Federline and their two children over the years, but it took a pretty public turn back in 2022. Their younger child, Jayden James, spoke about his relationship with mother in an interview, including why he and Sean Preston didn’t attend her wedding to Sam Asghari. It was clear from his comments and her response that there was still plenty of tension there, but that both were hopeful for a relationship in the future.
It was thought a reunion might happen before they moved to Hawaii with their dad in 2023. A lot of insiders claimed at the time to have info about the mother-son relationship after she agreed to their move. Due to the boys being under 18 at the time and her ongoing custody agreement with Kevin Federline, the “Lucky” singer was required to sign off on their relocation.
However, Britney Spears of all people understands how tough it can be to repair a damaged relationship, and K-Fed’s lawyer said the healing was in the very early stages, commenting:
It’s not just their mother who Sean Preston and Jayden James may be looking to reconnect with. They also have allegedly reconciled with their grandfather Jamie Spears, from whom they were also estranged. That news came amid reports of multiple health issues for Britney’s dad, who recently had to have his leg amputated, and the singer was reportedly a bit hurt by her sons’ actions, as her own feelings about Jamie remain complicated.
Of course there’s likely a long way to go, but it seems clear from Britney’s birthday shout-out that she remains hopeful of developing a relationship with her sons.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.