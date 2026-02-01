Kanye West Wrote A Song About Not Knowing Where His Wife Was At. What's Allegedly Going On

Kanye West has returned to the headlines, but this time it’s not for any controversial comments or for putting ex-wife Kim Kardashian “through hell.” The rapper now says he “deeply regrets” things that he said and did while in an “altered state” due to bipolar disorder. He acknowledged that the people he loved were the ones he “treated the worst” and, now, insiders are speaking out about how his wife Bianca Censori feels and what’s supposedly going on after that song about her leaving Ye.

There have been a lot of questions about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship since their secret wedding in late 2022, including if Censori consented to the risqué outfits she wore while out with her husband. Last spring things really seemed to have taken a turn, as Ye released a new album with a song “Bianca,” in which he said, “she ran away.” A source who said they’re close to the couple alleges Censori did try to leave the rapper before he sought treatment, telling People:

Bianca had been very unhappy in their marriage for a while and tried to get out a number of times.

The song “Bianca” includes lyrics like, “My baby, she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital, 'cause I am not sick,” and “Until Bianca's back, I stay up all night, I'm not going to sleep / I really don't know where she's at.”

However, it wasn’t long before the couple were seen together again, with sources reporting that she agreed to stay married to him under the condition that she have more freedom. She allegedly also gave Ye an ultimatum that led to them spending time at a therapy spa clinic and had demands related to his career.

However, People’s source said it all comes back to his bipolar disorder, and that Kanye West doesn’t understand exactly what he’s done during episodes until he’s regained some stability. They said:

He's been in this vicious cycle for years. When he's not in a good space mentally, he tends to create so much drama, which then has lasting consequences. And when he reaches a more stable place, he becomes very aware of the damages he's caused his family, friends and himself. The awareness brings this intense guilt and regret, making it hard for him to stay emotionally healthy. He understands what he's done and that weighs heavily on him. By the time he's feeling clearer, there's already so much fallout.

Ye recognized in his recent statements that his loved ones, presumably including Bianca Censori, have “endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable.”

For her part, Kim Kardashian was empathetic to Kanye West’s mental struggles during their marriage and has opened up about when it became toxic and how sharing four children impacted her decision to stay or leave.

Now that the disgraced rapper has sought help and is speaking out, we’ll have to see what that means for his future with Bianca Censori.