Kanye West Wrote A Song About Not Knowing Where His Wife Was At. What's Allegedly Going On
Where does Bianca Censori stand on the latest Ye news?
Kanye West has returned to the headlines, but this time it’s not for any controversial comments or for putting ex-wife Kim Kardashian “through hell.” The rapper now says he “deeply regrets” things that he said and did while in an “altered state” due to bipolar disorder. He acknowledged that the people he loved were the ones he “treated the worst” and, now, insiders are speaking out about how his wife Bianca Censori feels and what’s supposedly going on after that song about her leaving Ye.
There have been a lot of questions about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship since their secret wedding in late 2022, including if Censori consented to the risqué outfits she wore while out with her husband. Last spring things really seemed to have taken a turn, as Ye released a new album with a song “Bianca,” in which he said, “she ran away.” A source who said they’re close to the couple alleges Censori did try to leave the rapper before he sought treatment, telling People:
The song “Bianca” includes lyrics like, “My baby, she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital, 'cause I am not sick,” and “Until Bianca's back, I stay up all night, I'm not going to sleep / I really don't know where she's at.”
However, it wasn’t long before the couple were seen together again, with sources reporting that she agreed to stay married to him under the condition that she have more freedom. She allegedly also gave Ye an ultimatum that led to them spending time at a therapy spa clinic and had demands related to his career.
However, People’s source said it all comes back to his bipolar disorder, and that Kanye West doesn’t understand exactly what he’s done during episodes until he’s regained some stability. They said:
Ye recognized in his recent statements that his loved ones, presumably including Bianca Censori, have “endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to love someone who was, at times, unrecognizable.”
For her part, Kim Kardashian was empathetic to Kanye West’s mental struggles during their marriage and has opened up about when it became toxic and how sharing four children impacted her decision to stay or leave.
Now that the disgraced rapper has sought help and is speaking out, we’ll have to see what that means for his future with Bianca Censori.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
