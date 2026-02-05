​​'All We Really Want Is To Feel Connected.' Britney Spears Opens Up About 'Yearning' To Belong While In The Throes Of Family Drama

Britney Spears has not had an easy time during most of her years in the spotlight. Even the end of her long-time conservatorship in late 2021 didn’t completely ease her troubles, as the rift between her and several family members has continued to be filled with various allegations of wrongdoing. Now, after posting a Christmas message to her family that threw a lot of very snarky shade, the “Toxic” singer opened up about “yearning” to belong.

What Britney Spears Said About Wanting To Feel ‘Connected’

It’s been over four years now since a judge released Britney Spears from the conservatorship she once said was akin to “sex trafficking,” and while she has rejoiced at being able to live freely, there has still been a lot of familial strife in the pop star’s life. Not only do reports indicate that she currently has “no real friends,” but much of her recent life has been spent battling the claims made by ex-husband (and father to her two now-adult sons) Kevin Federline in his 2025 memoir, You Thought You Knew.

The star, who is still attempting to mend the relationship with her children, recently took to Instagram to speak out about “yearning and longing for contact,” and said, in part:

As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone … for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong. We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial !!!

While Spears has had a number of negative things to say about her parents and siblings over the years (even while trying to reestablish contact here and there), she’s also seen her relationship with her sons suffer. In early 2023, it was reported that the Crossroads star hadn’t seen Sean Preston and Jayden James in person in roughly a year, with there previously being claims from Federline, during a wide-ranging interview where they discussed concerns over her mental health, that the boys (who were teens at the time) had made the decision to distance themselves from her. She continued:

I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them. It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today ??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did.

Federline came out against fan claims that his book damaged Spears’ relationship with their sons even further, and noted that she had spoken with both of them shortly before Thanksgiving, but, as with most of the singer’s family, it’s not completely clear where things stand with them right now. You can see her full post, below:

Here’s hoping that she gets the connection she’s looking for, whether it comes from resolving family tension or through some other means.