Britney Spears Announces She's Had A Miscarriage In Heartbreaking Statement

Britney Spears has been experiencing a number of changes in her life as of late. Back in November, the pop star was released from her longtime conservatorship, after which she shared a grateful message with her fans. Since then, she’s shared updates with her followers regarding her new life, but she seemingly surprised the public just a month ago when she confirmed that she and fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting their first child together. Sadly though, in a heartbreaking statement, she’s now confirmed that she unfortunately experienced a miscarriage.

The 40-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram to share the news. In the statement, the star got candid about the situation, expressing sadness over the loss of her “miracle baby.” She also took the time to thank the fans for their support before asking for privacy during this time:

It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.

Britney Spears announced her pregnancy on April 11, jokingly attributing it to her losing her vacation body. According to the entertainer, it was her husband-to-be who suggested she might be pregnant after she mentioned her changing physique. In the same message, Spears opened up about how she wanted to manage the pregnancy.

The pop star is mother to two sons, Preston and Jayden, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Through his lawyer, Federline issued a statement on his ex’s pregnancy, saying that he was happy for her and her fiancé. Shortly after the singer accused Federline of not wanting to see her back when she was pregnant with their own kids, a claim that K-Fed’s attorney has since denied.

Aside from the recent exchange with her ex though, this miscarriage is especially sad, considering that Britney Spears has seemingly been enjoying this new phase of her life. The cheeky Spears has opened up about being grateful for the little things that have changed for her since the conservatorship ended. She’s relished the freedoms that she’s regained and has made them known in sweet ways.

As the “Toxic” singer stated, a time like this is truly devastating for any parent, and she and Sam Asghari surely deserve to take all of the time they need in order to process things. We here at CinemaBlend wish them the best during this difficult time.