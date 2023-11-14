Go Ahead And Bust Out The Garland, Because Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar And More Are In Full-On Christmas Movie Mode

The 2023 Christmas movie lineup is looking awfully good and, if they aren't already, people will soon be getting ready to just cuddle up with some hot chocolate and watch some pretty cheesy movies. Whether they're watching Hallmark, GAF or Lifetime, viewers have some great options. Like its competitors, GAF is prepping for the festive season, and the same is true of its stars. That's right, Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar -- along with a few others -- are as ready as ever.

The two former Hallmark stars got together with Cameron Mathison and Lori Loughlin to film what appears to be a Christmas PSA for GAF in anticipation of the holiday season. The Full House star shared some fun photos from the shoot on Instagram while telling her followers that she’s always “smiling with this bunch." Check out the sweet snapshots down below:

This comes on the heels of Candace Cameron Bure dropping another festive post, which was just as delightful as this one. Right after Halloween ended, the actress shared a video of her immediately getting yuletide decorations up and dressed in holiday-appropriate clothes as well. One would think that promos would definitely get her into the mood even more. And if her latest update is anything to go off, she relished it all the more because she was alongside her colleagues. It’s hard to believe that Xmas is right around the corner but, like the stars, I'm more than ready and eager to check out the best Christmas movies networks have to offer.

The upcoming holiday movie slate is an exciting one for Candace Cameron Bure. She is set to star in and executive-produce My Christmas Hero, which premieres on November 24. Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that Danica McKellar was working on her next holiday film on GAF. She'll be starring in and executive producing Royal Christmas Ball and is also set to star in A Royal Date for Christmas. So these two are definitely going to be programming fixtures as the season continues.

Even though arguably Hallmark remains the top place for Christmas, with a whopping 40 films coming out, it looks like GAF is right on its tail. With plenty of stars and festive storylines, Great American Family is set to keep people entertained with heartwarming fare over the next month or so. And of course, the network is also sitting pretty because it has stars like Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar on board and promoting the lineup. Here's hoping the films manage to exude as much joy as Cameron Bure's photos do.

With so many movies premiering over the next several weeks, you'll definitely want to be sure that you're checking them out as they drop. So do yourself a favor and remain in the loop as the remainder of the 2023 TV schedule plays out. Trust me, anyone looking for warm and fuzzy and festive flicks will be well fed by the time the end of the holiday season rolls around.