Candace Cameron Bure Dropped A Video About Jumping Right Into Christmas Mode After Halloween, And GAF Shared A Festive Response

The spooky season is over, meaning that it’s time to get ready for the most wonderful time of the year. As soon as the clock strikes midnight on November 1, some people immediately get ready for the festive season and trade their pumpkins for ornaments. Former Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure is among the many breaking out the Christmas decorations immediately, and her new home, GAF, shared an A+ festive response.

On top of the many 2023 Christmas movies on the lineup that people can look forward to, others are getting in the spirit by decorating and switching out the Halloween decorations for Christmas decor. With Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in the background, Bure posted a video on her Instagram showing just how much holiday spirit she already has, and it’s pretty great:

It’s unclear if this is an old video or if the Full House star really does have full Christmas decorations up. Either way, it’s impressive and clear that she is as ready as ever for the festive holiday. Bure is set to star in an upcoming Christmas movie on GAF, and the network responded in the best way: by using emojis that will surely get people in a Christmas mood:

Considering Candace Cameron Bure has starred in over 10 Christmas films between Hallmark and GAF, (her first movie with GAF aired in November of 2022), and she shares BTS from her holiday films year-round, it’s not surprising to see that she is looking forward to Santa’s arrival already. It’s started to become a meme where people immediately get ready for Christmas on November 1 and barely give Halloween the chance to be over before they start setting up the holiday decorations. You can’t really blame people, though. Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year.

Bure is set to star in My Christmas Hero on GAF, and it premieres on November 24. The actress stars as Nicole Ramsey, a U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician. She is dedicated to serving military service members and their families at a base in Washington. However, for Christmas, she is on a mission “to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much-needed healing to her own family” with the help of some dedicated heroes, according to the official synopsis. So, if decorations aren’t enough to get people ready for Christmas, maybe Bure’s latest Christmas movie will do the trick.

It's hard to believe that it is already the holiday season, but with more and more people showing off their decorations and Christmas movies popping up, it’s getting easier. It’s clear that people like Candace Cameron Bure are ready for Christmas, and I can’t wait to once again get comfy on the couch to watch some good old classic and cheesy holiday movies. There are plenty of new ones part of the 2023 TV schedule, so make sure you keep an eye on it, so you know when your favorite festive films and shows are airing.