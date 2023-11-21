Candace Cameron Bure Shares Emotional Reactions After Listening To John Stamos' Memoir Stories About Bob Saget And Full House Days

John Stamos’ new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, includes some very candid sentiments about his career, specifically, his days on Full House, on which he played Uncle Jesse. As he recalled his time on the beloved TGIF series and how he was nervous about the show’s future at one point, he also got candid about his late friend and co-star, Bob Saget, who passed away in 2022. Now, co-star Candace Cameron Bure is getting candid about her own feelings about the memoir and what it was like looking back at her Full House days with Saget.

To say that there are a lot of stories in John Stamos’ book would be an understatement. So the notion of even one of his closest co-stars not knowing about all of his experiences isn't far-fetched. Candace Cameron Bure told Us Weekly that there were many tales she had “never heard” before and that she “cried like a baby” while hearing Stamos' recollections of her on-screen dad:

I actually listened to it on audio, and he narrates it, and it’s so good. It was a beautiful book. His last chapter was all about Bob and, kind of, having closure to that part of his life — and it was really beautiful.

It sounds like it was very cathartic for her to hear those stories. A person doesn't always get closure when losing someone they love, and it seems she appreciates the fact that her co-star was able to get that. All in all, fans of Full House are sure to relish this book more than others given the subject matter. While summing up the text, Candace Cameron Bure shared even more sweet thoughts:

There was lots that I did know, and it was just so beautiful. It truly was John’s heart because he’s a person who loves people and values his family so very much. And it was just a touching memoir.

Even at 47, the GAF star still looks back at the beloved show with pride, and you can't help but love that. One would think that it might be a little surreal for her to hear her friend and colleague share those stories. But then again, it sounds like there's a level of comfort that's generated from that. Despite a reported fallout between her and Jodie Sweetin, most of the cast are still as close as ever, which is a true testament to the tight bonds the group forged while working together.

Overall, it seems like John Stamos poured a lot of heart and soul into the memoir, in which he also discusses his personal life, including the time he was sexually abused by his babysitter when he was younger. It can't be easy recalling a traumatic experience like that, but I'm glad he was able to open up about those painful memories as well as the brighter ones involving Bob Saget and more.

Full House's 36th anniversary just passed, and Candace Cameron Bure’s feelings about the series don't seem to have changed. I'd love to see another spinoff happen so that she, John Stamos and their castmates can make more memories and honor Bob Saget while doing so. In the meantime, fans can stream all eight seasons of the show using a Max subscription and check out all five seasons of Fuller House with a Netflix subscription.