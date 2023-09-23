The Sweet Way Candace Cameron Bure Celebrated 36 Years Since Being Cast As Full House’s DJ Tanner

It’s been a whopping 36 years since fans first heard “Whatever happened to predictability?” and sitcom TV was changed forever. The Tanner family came into our lives on September 22, 1987, and the rest is history. Full House is still very much a part of the fans’ and cast's lives today. In the past, the cast has celebrated Full House's anniversaries, and this year Candace Cameron Bure honored it in a very sweet way.

Bure took to Instagram to celebrate the major milestone by throwing it back to “finding the DJ wedding dress” for the Fuller House series finale. She also made sure to mark that it was the day she officially became DJ Tanner. Celebrating 36 years of her by dropping a picture from the end of her journey is definitely full circle:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

Playing a character for 12 years feels like a lifetime, especially when you consider how young Bure was when she was cast. She grew up on Full House, and it’s clear that the experience is still close to her. It also helps that she was able to get back to playing DJ 21 years after the series finale. Not to mention the fact that she reunited with a lot of her castmates at ‘90s Con Tampa the weekend before this anniversary, so there was likely a lot of celebrating going on then as well.

Candace Cameron Bure has frequently shared throwback photos on Instagram from both her Full House and Fuller House days. Ahead of ‘90s Con, she even shared some sweet images taken on the set of the TGIF series with then-on-screen boyfriend Scott Weinger, who played Steve Hale. Steve and DJ ended up finally getting married during Fuller House’s final season, hence the wedding dress fit. They really were the couple back then, and it filled so many hearts to see them tie the knot on the reboot.

The Full House family may not be as close as they used to be, especially after a falling out between Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, but that isn’t putting a damper on the fact that it has been 36 years since the series premiered. While my parents weren’t even married when Full House first hit TV, watching reruns on Nick@Nite is quite a core memory. It’s hard to imagine life without the Tanner family, and it seems like the cast feels the same way.

Full House is one of the best shows streaming on Max, so make sure to sign up for a Max subscription to watch all eight seasons of the series. Then watch Fuller House with a Netflix subscription to see the Tanner family get the proper endings they deserve. It’s a real full circle moment knowing just how far these characters have come, and it’s a tear-jerker just thinking about how long it’s been.