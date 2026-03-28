One Twilight Star Has A Hilarious Idea For Taylor Lautner And His Wife Now That They Are Expecting A Baby

Taylor Lautner is known for delivering some of the best quotes in the Twilight movies, but as of late, he and his wife (also named Taylor Lautner) have gone viral basically for how cute they are. His wife used to be Team Edward growing up, and now they are full-on starting a family together. I absolutely love seeing the Twilight family get involved, as they told the world this week.

Taylor Lautner announced that he’s about to become a first-time father with a series of sweet photos of him, his wife and sonogram photos of their little one. Check it out:

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) A photo posted by on

Aww! Becoming parents is such a huge milestone, and these two look so happy and excited to start this journey. As a longtime Twilight fan, of course I’m swooning over how the comments section of the Instagram post was filled with the cast sending him sweet messages, but one of them is not like the others. Check out Jackson Rathbone’s funny comment:

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Name it Taylor Taylor Lautner Lautner And HUGE congrats! It’s the best thing in the world. You’re gonna be such a fun dad!!! Jackson Rathbone (Jasper)

Yep, this is my favorite comment among the cast that really made me chuckle. Since the running joke for the couple is how they are both named Taylor Lautner since tying the knot back in 2022 (after his super adorable proposal), wouldn’t it be hilarious if they doubled down on it for their kid and also named them Taylor Lautner? Not only that, Taylor Taylor Lautner Lautner just takes it to a whole new level.

The father-to-be reacted with a couple cry-laughing emojis, and same. The Taylor jokes are never going to end with these two. Anyways, the rest of the cast were just sweet in their well wishes to the happy couple. Here’s what Nikki Reed had to say:

Oh my goodness🥹❤️ heart bursting. I love you guys. I can’t wait to watch your journey as parents unfold… Nikki Reed (Rosalie)

Reed has a few years on the Lautners given her and her husband, who is actually The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder, had their daughter in 2017 and a son in 2023. They’re officially out of the baby years now, but she sounds a lot more excited than her Twilight character Rosalie would be. Here’s another:

❤️❤️❤️ whaaaat? Amazing. Congrats. 🎈🍾🎉 love you guys. Peter Facinelli (Carlisle)

If we were really in a Twilight movie, Facinelli's doctor character would be the guy to go to for all the tips on staying healthy during pregnancy. But in reality, he’s just here for the good vibes. Kellan Lutz had this to say:

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Congrats brother! It’s the best! Kellan Lutz (Emmett)

And finally, Renesmee actress Mackenzie Foy, who is now 25 years old if you can believe it, jumped in on the joy as well by commenting as well. Take a look at her comment:

Congratulations ✨💜 Mackenzie Foy (Renesmee)

Among the Twilight cast, there’s plenty of them that are not on social media, but in a similar spot in life that Lautner is in. For example, Robert Pattinson just welcomed a daughter with Suki Waterhouse a couple of years ago. Is anyone else feeling old now? We’re sending lots of love to the Lautner’s as they get ready to become parents.