Surprise, Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Got Married. See The Sweet Photo

Candace Cameron Bure has a lot to be excited about, and I'm not talking about her thriving TV career. Just last year, the veteran actress described her son’s wedding as “the highlight of [her] life.” Now, the Full House alum gets to celebrate another one of her kids tying the knot. Yes, in a surprising bit of news, Natasha Bure just had a beautiful wedding ceremony, and the photos are so sweet!

The Great American Family actress seemed to be all smiles amid her daughter's wedding weekend. Natasha Bure married partner Bradley Steven Perry, with reports suggesting that the ceremony took place earlier this month. There are some weddings that just look as though they could be featured in a storybook, and that's definitely the case with Bure and Perry's nuptials. Take a look at the photos Candace shared to Instagram, which give off pure marital bliss:

Candace Cameron Bure sure remembered to wear something blue, didn’t she? This is a ceremony that looks like something out of a Hallmark movie, which is ironic, given Bure's body of work. Fans can see so many white flowers, a wedding cake worth devouring and lovey-dovey photos of the bride and groom, which make me incredibly happy for them. The icing on the (proverbial) cake has to be Bure fitting her daughter’s wedding dress, which is a truly lovely sight.

By the way, if the groom looks a little familiar to you, it's because Bradley Steven Perry is a former child actor, who starred on Good Luck Charlie (which is available with a Disney+ subscription). He and Natasha Bure look incredibly cute together, whether they pose under an umbrella, share sweet kisses, or enjoy ice cream cones. Talk about a lovely match!

Marriage seems to be incredibly important to the Bure family, and Candace Cameron has long been open about hers. She was introduced to her husband, Valeri Bure , in 1994 by Full House co-star Dave Coulier during a charity hockey game, and they’ve been together ever since. The fact that Candace met her husband by way of a cast member is one aspect of her love story that I absolutely adore.

As for Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven Perry, I'm excited for their next moves as a married couple. Bure has since left Hollywood and moved to Texas. The social media star explained that she felt as though she was in a "little bubble" while living in Los Angeles, and she really wanted to get out of her comfort zone.

Hopefully, Bure and her husband celebrate milestones with funny photos like her parents do. I definitely wouldn't be surprised if that proves to be the case, given the Mrs.' activity on social media.

At present, though, I'm just happy for the newlyweds as well as their family. I definitely feel the pride that Candace Cameron Bure has in the fact that her not-so-little girl is now a married woman. On that note, here's to many years of happiness for Natasha and Bradley Steven Perry!