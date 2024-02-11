‘A Highlight Of My Entire Life’: Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up After Pics From Her Son’s Wedding Go Viral

Sometimes life’s biggest milestones have a way of sticking with you, and that certainly seems to be the case for Candace Cameron Bure. Two weeks after her older son Lev tied the knot with Elliott Dunham, the Full House alum continues to bask in the glow of their union. She likely would have had an easy time doing that anyway, given how much fun it looked like the family had, but it’s especially easy for Bure to continue to gush over one of the “highlights” of her life after the sweet moments she shared from the wedding went viral.

The marriage of one of your children is a huge deal, and Candace Cameron Bure made the most of Lev Bure’s big day by showing out in a standout gold dress amidst her family’s formal black attire. There was singing, there was dancing and tears were spilled from a groom overcome with emotion at the first sight of the bride. The Great American Family actress was asked about the most special part of the event when she attended the Movieguide Award Gala on February 9, and she told People :

Oh goodness, the whole thing was amazing. I'm mother of the groom, so it was like a highlight of my entire life. It was fantastic, but I would just say the actual ceremony was so beautiful.

There’s no doubt Candace Cameron Bure is overflowing with pride for her 23-year-old son, and she gushed over making the Bure house a little fuller by gaining “a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with.” It seems Lev and Elliott couldn’t be happier in the first weeks of their marriage, as the actress said:

They're so in love. … [It] makes my mama heart swell.

It was a true family affair, as Candace Cameron Bure shared photos of her husband Valeri and their other two children, 25-year-old Natasha and 22-year-old Maksim, all of whom also plays roles in Lev’s wedding. Bure’s parents were also there to watch their grandson’s nuptials, as well as her siblings and plenty of extended family.

It must feel good to have such a happy moment for her family celebrated so widely, especially after Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her “traditional marriage” controversy, saying she’d “ never taken those types of punches before .” January also marked the two-year anniversary of Bob Saget’s death , and the woman who played DJ Tanner expressed some mixed emotions about getting used to not having her beloved Full House co-star around.

Still, the actress was determined to start 2024 off right with energy, positivity and movement, and being able to share such a huge life milestone with so many family members and supportive social media followers seems like a step in that direction. It sounds like this was one event she’ll hold in her heart for as long as possible.