‘They Just Kept Upping The Ante.’ Candace Cameron Bure Says She Tried To Say No To The View So Many Times, But They Just Kept Coming Back To Her

The View remains an integral part of the 2024 TV schedule , even after more than 25 years on the air . Its discussions about current events, politics, celebrities and more — led by moderator Whoopi Goldberg, mainstay Joy Behar and several others — have resulted in dozens of Daytime Emmy Awards. One can see how choosing the right co-hosts would be important to ABC, and apparently, when the network wants you, they get you. Former co-host Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she turned down The View “multiple times” before her one-season stint and explained how they eventually won her over.

Candace Cameron Bure — best known for Full House and Great American Family’s TV rom-coms (she’s got three on the 2024 Christmas movie schedule ) — joined The View in 2015, but she stayed for just one season. The co-hosts are typically of varying ages, races, economic backgrounds and political leanings, but at the time Bure was the only panelist with a conservative view. She opened up recently to Allie Schnacky on a clip from The JWLKRS Podcast , revealing just how hard they fought to get her on the show, despite her objections. The actress said:

I tried to turn that job down multiple times. I know they talk so much politics on the show, and I’m not comfortable with that, so no. And then they came back and they were like, ‘We’re actually switching it. We’re not really gonna talk about politics that much.’ Well I live in L.A. and I’m not moving to New York, so no. And they said, ‘We’ll fly you back and forth every week.’ They just kept upping the ante. Like everything I tried to say no to, they had a solution for it.

It sounds like ABC really wanted Candace Cameron Bure’s contribution, and the powers that be were willing to make any and all arrangements for it to happen. In the end, she agreed, saying she felt God was calling her to do the show, but that certainly didn’t make it easy.

For one thing, the co-hosts did not back away from the subject of politics as she’d been promised, which she’s said resulted in her doing hours of homework each night to be able to contribute to the conversation. The network did keep its promise regarding travel, but flying back and forth from Los Angeles to New York every week proved to be too much, and she said The View was the “ most difficult job I’ve had .”

CCB blamed that constant travel when she left the daytime talk show in 2016, but she has since opened up about the other aspects that she said gave her PTSD . She’s voiced her opinion that the show needs more than one conservative co-host , because she often had to fight to speak her mind, which was especially difficult knowing she was the only one at the table to have her opinions.

Needless to say, Candace Cameron Bure has no interest in returning to The View full-time , but she maintains that she’s grateful she accepted the opportunity because of how much she learned and grew. I guess ABC’s persistence was worth it then?