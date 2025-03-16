An Internet User Ran Down The Insane Saga Between You’s Penn Badgley And Cardi B, And I Had No Idea There Were So Many Wrinkles

Fans have been waiting for the fifth and final season of You, one of the best shows on Netflix, and it’s now close to dropping amid the 2025 TV schedule. Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg is set to return for his last hurrah in April, and Cardi B is one of the many who’s excited. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to those who are aware of the rapper’s fandom. It’s her massive level of adoration for the show that’s caused her to be linked to Badgley. Now, it seems a social media user chronicled that saga – minute details and all.

Penn Badgley (Unknowingly) Initiated This Unlikely Bond, And A Sweet Social Media Interaction Eventually Followed

Some may still find it somewhat funny or random that the Gossip Girl alum and the “WAP” performer would become fast friends. But their bond actually came about quite naturally, if you can believe it. Per @cardibchartdata, this started in earnest in 2019 while You’s leading man was promoting the second season of the show. While relating the state of social media to Joe’s exploits on the hit drama series, the star shouted out Cardi B (via a video posted by @myxglobal on X) for having such an “authentic” relationship with her followers.

In 2021, the Grammy-winning rapper caught wind of the fact that Penn Badgley knew just who she was and enthusiastically posted about it on X. Check out the humorously enthusiastic way she responded:

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2iOctober 17, 2021

That post was retweeted by the veteran actor himself, who expressed his feeling of starstruck with a brief message. On top of that, the two stars also changed their respective profile pics on X (then known as Twitter) to snapshots of each other. All in all, the gestures and exchanges alone are incredibly sweet, but there’s more to the story, which is even more involved than I’d even realized.

Netflix Eventually Entered The Chat As Well

What helped legitimize the unlikely, but lovely, Badgley/Cardi friendship was the eventual response from the service that houses You. Considering how much Netflix subscription holders seemed to be enjoying the back-and-forth between the two stars and caused it to trend on Twitter, it was probably a given that the streamer would take notice. Ahead of Season 4, the streamer made a note in its Twitter bio in support of Cardi appearing on the show. Badgley also gifted the songstress some sweet gear and an eerie letter from “Joe”:

How Joe found my new house adress ?😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWvNovember 5, 2021

Following all of that, both Penn Badgley and Cardi B addressed their newfound link in separate interviews. Badgley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021, and he lauded Cardi and expressed his hope for her to appear on the show. Also, while speaking with 106.7 FM Los Angeles, the “Bongos” performer also spoke about her love for Badgley and, when asked about guest-starring on the series, she merely said she’d love to “kill” someone.

How Cardi B Was Nodded To In Season 4 And Where Things Stand With Season 5

Unfortunately, when the fourth season arrived, the Hustlers alum didn’t make an appearance. However, her hit song, “I Like It,” was added to the season premiere, as it plays over a scene that sees Joe dismembering a body. So, even though the rapper doesn’t actually appear, her presence is still felt.

So, with the fifth season on the way, some may wonder whether Cardi B might actually show up amid the show’s final episodes. That remains to be seen but, as noted by @cardibchartdata, the starlet was recruited by Netflix to film a reaction to the new You trailer. Check it out:

Cardi B Reacts to the YOU Season 5 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

First and foremost, God bless @cardibchartdata for making the effort to piece together the friendship between Penn Badgley and Cardi B. What their connection speaks to is the power of social media and positive fandom. I also appreciate the fact that Cardi isn’t afraid to get excited about other actors (as was the case when she fangirled over Robert Pattinson). One can only hope the fan-favorite musical artist appears alongside Badgley during Season 6 and, if not, I just hope this kinship endures for years to come.

You Season 5 finally drops April 24 as part of the 2025 Netflix schedule. While you wait for it, you can prepare yourself for Joe’s send-off by streaming the first four seasons now.