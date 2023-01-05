Carmen Electra Would Love To Film More Baywatch, But There’s One Thing She’d Change This Time Around

It’s been 25 years since Carmen Electra first donned the bold red swimsuit that would become Baywatch’s calling card. The actress has made a name for herself on varying platforms in the time since, and after a viral stint in The Last Dance and joining OnlyFans, public interest in Electra has only grown over the last couple of years. Which means some people are out there wondering if a Baywatch comeback might be possible. As it turns out, perhaps it’s not so far-fetched.

As least if you ask Ms. Electra. The actress was recently asked by Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez if she would entertain the idea of returning to Baywatch. There’s just one thing she’d change if she were given the opportunity again. And it has nothing to do with running in slow motion.

To be honest I would. I will say this time, though, I definitely won’t be in the water as much. I would rather be sort of a captain. You know? Because the captain never really had to go in the water.

Baywatch filmed primarily in California, often at the Will Rogers State Beach. That meant the cast spent a lot of time in the Pacific Ocean. Anyone who’s ever been in the Pacific Ocean knows that’s not exactly a fun treat. I’m not the scientist who should be going into depth on this topic, but the basic gist is that thanks to air flow coming into contact with the ocean's surface, cold water flows down from Alaska and colder climes and makes the water itself pretty cold, even in warm weather. It may look like a lot of fun and sun, but that’s the real environment Carmen Electra and her cast mates were working in.

Elaborating, Electra confirmed the water was freezing, and there was simply a lot of discomfort thanks to the process of shooting and reshooting scenes with wet hair and swimwear. She recalled having to be hosed down myriad times for continuity's sake. But looking back, it does seem like she was proud of the work she was able to put forth at the end of the day.

It’s freezing cold and if you have to reshoot a scene, they’ll bring out a hose and hose you down because you have to look like you just came out of the water. It was always just freezing cold. I have so much respect for the cast. We had to take swimming lessons; we had to do our own stunts. I was diving off of boats, tandem surfing, doing things that I never thought I would do.

Despite a slew of memories that likely involved shivering, Carmen Electra also notes that getting to play Lani McKenzie on the still-iconic series was also empowering. It set her up to do stuff she "never thought" she'd be able to do in Hollywood and it helped her to become the actress she is today. Not bad, considering she only played Lani for 22 episodes during the show's original run (though she reprised the role in other projects).

These days Carmen Electra has joined a slew of other Baywatch stars on OnlyFans. She recently revealed the request she gets "all the time" on OnlyFans, though she also really seems to be liking the gig. As for more Baywatch, there hasn't been anything in the cards since the 2018 movie starring Alexandra Daddario, The Rock and Zac Efron. We'll have to wait and see if the opportunity to don the red suit arises once more, although it's worth noting Baywatch is a franchise that is still well-known and remembered years later, so the branding is there.