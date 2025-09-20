‘It Was One Of The Most Frightening Moments Of My Life’: DWTS’ Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals One Thing That Made Him Nervous When He Started Hosting

Alfonso Ribeiro is back to co-host another season of Dancing With The Stars alongside Julianne Hough, and I couldn’t be more excited to see them lead Season 34, which premiered last week on the 2025 TV schedule . The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor has been a seasoned host for over a decade now, but apparently, there was one thing that made him really nervous about hosting DWTS compared to other gigs.

Season 34 of DWTS promises epic dance numbers, major growth from the new dancers, and killer themes, but one thing is not guaranteed: a break in the broadcast. Ribeiro told TV Insider this was the one thing he was concerned about when he started hosting DWTS, and the reason behind it is very relatable:

We were live. There were no commercial breaks. It was one of the most frightening moments of my life knowing that for two hours-plus I had no opportunity to go to the bathroom. That was pure fear, y’all!

Before joining DWTS as a host in 2022, Ribeiro had already been hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos for seven years. But that’s a pre-recorded show. DWTS was the Catch 21 host’s first foray into the world of hosting a continuous live broadcast, so this being his one fear for hosting makes complete sense. Two hours is a long time, and under all those lights, you need to stay hydrated!

Thankfully, his good friend and mentor, former DWTS host Tom Bergeron, helped him learn the ropes of his new job. The two met when Ribeiro was a celebrity contestant on Season 19, where the Fresh Prince actor’s star quality helped win him the mirrorball trophy and land a referral to take over for Bergeron as host of AFV. Later down the road, the ABC legend and co-host Erin Andrews were shockingly fired in 2020, but Bergeron was thrilled that his buddy would be replacing him.

The Carlton actor also told TV Insider that there is nothing like being told you’ve won the mirrorball trophy by the OG DWTS hosts, and that he tries to channel the comfortable presence of Bergeron every episode, using his time competing on the show to relate to the current contestants.

This season, Ribeiro’s former pro-partner Witney Carson is paired with Robert Irwin, and after only one week, the duo has proven themselves to be frontrunners . Carson hasn’t won since Season 19 with Ribeiro, but came close last season with football player Danny Amendola. While the DWTS hosts have to remain fairly impartial, I wouldn't be surprised if the In The House actor is secretly rooting for his former dancing pal.

Given it’s the 20th Anniversary of the celebrity dancing competition, I would love to see Ribeiro and Carson back on the floor together, and maybe if we are lucky, Bergeron will return to cover for the current DWTS host so he can once again lace up his dancing shoes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

YouTube TV: $62.99 a Month for the First Five Months If you are looking for a way to watch live sports, news and shows, like Dancing with the Stars, all in one place, YouTube TV is a great option. Until September 30, 2025, you can get five months of the service for $62.99 a month before the price jumps to $82.99 a month.

I also hope that with this anniversary approaching and with multiple seasons of hosting the show, Ribeiro has mastered the art of using the bathroom during a live broadcast.