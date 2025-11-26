'You Can Figure Out Who I Was Dating': Jessie J's Newest Song Seemingly Takes Shots At Her Ex, Channing Tatum

One of the unique powers of being a songwriter is getting a chance to release one’s feelings through the catharsis of writing a song. But when you’re Jessie J, and have had a past high-profile relationship with Channing Tatum, it’s going to turn some heads. Well, Jessie J has a new album coming out this Friday, and she seemingly pointed to her ex when talking about the song.

Jessie J’s sixth studio album is called Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time, which she recorded over five years, and marks her first album since releasing two in 2018. While talking about the new record at a listening party in West London (per The Sun ), she said this about one track:

I wrote [Threw It Away] in 2020 with Ryan Tedder, and you can figure out who I was dating.

It’s well-documented that Jessie J and Channing Tatum were a couple on and off between 2018 and 2020. So, the fact that she pointed out that she recorded it in the year 2020, seems to make it rather clear that the song is about the Deadpool & Wolverine star. The song’s lyrics reportedly go like this:

I put my heart out on the table, that’s when it got uncomfortable. But oh that karma is gonna come one day, ’cause I gave you my love and you threw it away.

We don’t know exactly what happened between Jessie J and Channing Tatum, but they were reportedly together for a year between October 2018 and 2019 before splitting and then reconciling in early 2020. Their rekindling didn’t last long because they never got back together after they broke up that same year.

Tatum would go on to have a relationship with Zoë Kravitz in 2021, while Jessie J briefly dated dancer Max Pham Nguyen before meeting her current partner, basketball player Chanan Colman. Jessie and Colman have been together since 2021, and have a son together as of 2023.

Here’s another lyric from the new song:

Don’t you dare rewrite the story. I’m the beauty, you’re the beast.

Jessie J is documented as Channing Tatum’s first girlfriend since splitting up with Jenna Dewan, whom he was with for 12 years. The exes didn’t officially settle their divorce until 2024 . Channing Tatum had planned to marry Zoë Kravitz as of November 2023 , but the couple broke up about a year after their engagement was announced .

These days, Tatum is dating Australian model Inka Williams .

Jessie J recently underwent a mastectomy surgery in July of this year after she announced publicly that “early breast cancer” was found the month before. The surgery proved to be successful, and Jessie J is hitting the road in early 2026 with what she’s calling her “No Secrets” tour.

We’ll have to wait and listen to Jessie J’s new album in order to get all the tea on her life since her last record in 2018, but it definitely sounds like Channing Tatum could be a big topic. Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time has 16 tracks!