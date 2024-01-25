Charlie Sheen Discusses How His Relationship With His Kids Is Holding Up As His Ex Deals With Alleged Addiction Struggles

Charlie Sheen is now over a decade removed from his infamous meltdown, during which he made declarations about “winning” and having “tiger blood.” (All of that coincided with his exit from Two and a Half Men .) These days, he’s been maintaining a sober lifestyle and is gradually getting back to work, however. Additionally, he’s been living the life of a single parent to his twin sons, as their mother is allegedly contending with issues related to addiction. Sheen, who has been candid about different aspects of his life over the years, provided some insight into the situation. More specifically, he discussed how his relationship with his boys is holding up as their mother contends with her situation.

The 58-year-old shares 14-year-old Max and Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller. While talking to People , the Wall Street veteran didn’t get into specifics when it came to his former spouse’s current situation, only saying that “she’s trying to figure some stuff out on her end.” What he did talk about was the bond between him and his teenage sons, which is apparently very good at this point. He stated that the kids are “proud” of him and provided an exact reasons for why he thinks that is:

The boys are proud of me, now. They see what mom goes through, and I'm not dumping on mom because I know it's a thing. But I think they're super grateful that they have a Dad that is present, accounted for, responsible, focused, punctual.

Most can probably attest to the fact that it’s not easy to be a single parent, and I can imagine that would also be difficult for someone who’s in the public eye. While a star may have money, they may not always have the time to spend with their little ones. However, it sounds like the Spin City alum seems to be making it work. Kids can sometimes be your biggest critics, for better or worse, so a ringing endorsement from them can mean the world to a parent.

Actors Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their two boys in 2009. In early 2011, the children were taken by child services after Mueller obtained a restraining order against Sheen. By May of that same year, they finalized their divorce. People reports that, more recently, changes are set to be made to their custody agreement. A key amendment that’s been noted is that Sheen and Mueller will “continue to enjoy joint legal custody” on the condition that the latter doesn’t test positive for drugs and alcohol or relapse in another way. Should that happen, Sheen – who also shares two kids with former wife Denise Richards and one with ex-girlfriend Paula Speert – would get sole custody “until further court order or written agreement of the Parties.” Mueller is also reportedly required to undergo alcohol and drug testing at least on a weekly basis.

Charlie Sheen probably isn’t looking to cast any kind of blame on his ex because of his own experiences. He himself has held back from discussing the details, saying that it was a “very dark and difficult” period of time. Some of the people who were in his orbit around that time have also discussed the drama. Denise Richards discussed the parenting struggles she experienced around that time. She said that what she found particularly challenging, at the time, was finding the words to explain to their children why Sheen was absent at times.

By the sounds of it, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off alum has become a more consistent presence in the lives of his youngest kids. All the while, he’s also mended fences with at least one of his former collaborators. He and Chuck Lorre ended their feud following the former’s tumultuous dismissal from Two and a Half Men. And, in 2023, they reunited to work on Lorre’s new show , Bookie, which is streamable for Max subscribers . It was reported just this month that the comedy has been renewed for a second season.

Time will tell how Charlie Sheen manages to further pursue acting opportunities whether they be on the big or small screens. In the midst of all that though, he seems very content being a dad to his boys, and it’s honestly great to hear that he’s there for them during this time.