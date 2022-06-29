Charlie Sheen's Rumored Reaction To Denise Richards Joining Their Daughter On OnlyFans Probably Isn't What You'd Expect

Remember the days when Charlie Sheen news revolved around a new TV show or movie role? It’s been a bygone era for quite a few years now — though I’ll never stop hoping for a third Hot Shots movie — and Sheen seemingly keeps things pretty low-key these days where his personal life is concerned. But he certainly had something to say after his daughter Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans in mid-June, and it wasn’t long before his ex-wife Denise Richards followed in their daughter’s OnlyFootsteps. But if you thought that update would set the two and a Half Men vet on a blood-boiling frenzy, put on your surprised face.

Charlie Sheen initially sounded a little barbed upon finding out that his and Denise Richards’ 18-year-old daughter Sami joined the social platform known for its NSFW content, and even indirectly pointed a finger of blame at Richards since it happened under her roof. But that all seems to be slightly turbulent water under the bridge, as the goal appears to be to put family first. According to Us Weekly ’s sources, Sheen is keen on keeping the peace.

She and Charlie have made peace now and understand each other. He’s saying more power to them both and isn’t going to cause any fuss.

Not long after Charlie Sheen’s initial reaction to his daughter’s social media update, he did seem to change his tune via a publicist statement. But it wouldn’t be reality-shattering to speculate that he made that statement just to counter people’s reactions to his initial response. It’s probably not easy to nail the right tone with these specific parameters involved.

After Denise Richards herself joined OnlyFans , it was only a matter of time before Sheen’s reaction was reported on in some way, and one can only hope that he’s legitimately cool with everything. For everyone’s sake, since there’s obviously a decent chance that both Richards and Sami Sheen could attain fairly massive popularity through the social platform, meaning it might be around in their lives for a while.

I’m not sure it would be factually correct to say that OnlyFans brought these family members closer together, at least in spirit, but it also doesn’t feel so incorrect. Sami Sheen made the independent decision to presumably rake in the dough, and her father seemingly came to terms with it, even if it wasn’t in a way that was quite as supportive as her mom’s.

What with Jon Cryer recently discussing his time co-starring opposite Sheen on Two and a Half Men — both the good times and the bad — and the sitcom’s creator Chuck Lorre talking about being able to rewatch old episodes again, it’s almost enough to make one forget that Tiger Blood ever had another meaning beyond the literal one. But not really.