Check Out Heidi Klum Looking Glam In Her Glasses As She Explains Her Iconic AGT 'Hand Binoculars'

Spoilers ahead for the August 30 episode of America's Got Talent Season 18.

The second round of America's Got Talent qualifiers are over, and only dance group Murmuration and comic Ahren Belisle will advance to the finals. As per usual, host Terry Crews found ways to pass the airtime in between announcing who would move on and who would be eliminated, and that involved talking to Heidi Klum about her iconic "hand binoculars" that she uses while judging the show. Klum then put on her own pair of glasses (seen above), proving that there's yet another look that she can make totally glam.

Terry Crews read a social media comment that said somebody should "tell Heidi to get a pair of glasses so she doesn't have to cup her hands around her eyes to see." The room didn't seem to know how to react to that comment, but the judge gamely explained her hand binoculars and sported her own specs in the process! Klum, who recently addressed a rumor about calorie-counting, said:

Well, my hand binoculars, they're just to cut out the light so sometimes if they're up in the air and I can't see them well, I cut the light like this. [Makes hand binocular] I do have glasses but I'm too vain to wear them. [puts on glasses] I have glasses. I do... See, I don't know if I look good in glasses. Yeah, anyway.

Terry Crews and Klum's fellow judge Howie Mandel lightly teased and laughed about the eyewear, but Sofia Vergara had her back and insisted that she looks good in glasses. Everybody deserves a friend like Sofia Vergara, especially since she could only see the back of Klum's head for most of the conversation! Heidi Klum seemed genuinely self-conscious about her glasses, so I'm glad she had Vergara on her side. Plus, the episode moved on to Crews asking Vergara about the funny slip that happened the night before.

Personally, I think Klum looked great in her glasses, but what doesn't she look great in? Whether she's serving fruit in a bathing suit or posing naked in Paris or bringing back an early '00s trend, she's looking as gorgeous as ever in 2023. Glasses or no glasses!

Heidi's hand binoculars have served her well enough so far on America's Got Talent, and her golden buzzer selection for Season 18 – singer Lavender Darcangelo – was advanced to the finals after her qualifiers performance. The August 30 episode wasn't as ideal for golden buzzer winners, however. As I predicted in my golden buzzer ranking, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy did not win the votes to become AGT Season 18 champions, but I'm with Simon Cowell in hoping to see them at the Super Bowl halftime show someday!

There are still several golden buzzer winners who haven't yet performed on AGT for the second time, not to mention all the other acts that survived the auditions and are still in the running for the $1 million prize and Las Vegas stage show. After all, jut because golden buzzer winners are historically more likely to become champions doesn't mean that other contestants can't win!

See who remains in the running in Season 18 (and whether Heidi Klum wears her glasses again) with new episodes of America's Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with results episodes airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET in the 2023 TV schedule. If you missed seeing the supermodel rocking her spectacles, you can always watch this episode streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.