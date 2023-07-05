Heidi Klum Shares Naked Photo From Her Hotel In Paris

Heidi Klum has never been one to shy away from a bold fashion moment, and she’s always had a confidence in her body that I have a deep respect for. On her latest vacation, she showed off both things as she posted about her lovely trip to Paris, with one of the photos featuring her nude in a hotel room.

As part of her trip to France, Heidi Klum posed nude for one of her photos. The series of images showed her naked and peeking out the window, with a disheveled bed behind her. The second photo looked like room service, and it looked incredible. Meanwhile, the third photo shows the model standing with a very fun and fashionable poster. Check out her full Instagram post:

Over the last two days, Klum has been posting lots of highlights from her Paris trip. In her first IG post about France , she and her husband Tom Kaulitz appeared to be out and about enjoying their time at a café. Along with the sweet selfies of the couple, it also featured photos of their delectable food.

They then took in the sights and posed for a photo in front of the Louvre. Klum noted how hot it was in Paris in another post, and she uploaded a video from the same hotel all about the designer she was wearing.

It seems like Klum was in the City of Love for a fashion show, as some of the runways were featured in her posts. And her latest upload showed her thanking Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture by Julien Dossena for her dress, and their show. You can see her latest post from Paris here:

Heidi Klum is not only a fashion icon, but vacation goals. Over Easter, she went topless by the pool , and seemed to be soaking up the sun and enjoying her holiday off. While it seems like part of her trip to Paris was work-related, it also appears that she got some good rest and relaxation in, including some time spent nude in her incredibly fancy hotel.

While her hotel room photos are absolutely stunning, I also couldn’t take my eyes off the dresses Klum wore throughout this trip, including the blue one she wore in the bed. Even though the AGT judge has rocked a butt-baring dress that gave major early ‘00s nostalgia , and showed up to the Avatar 2 premiere in a gorgeous sheer gown over the last year, these vacation looks truly have me inspired to up my own fashion game.

Whether she’s rocking a worm costume that ends up as one of the defining pop culture moments of 2022 or she’s going full birthday suit on her French vacation, we can always count on Heidi Klum for some fashionable, confident and super fun peeks into her life.