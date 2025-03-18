Fans Are Weighing In On Whether Tarek El Moussa Should Return For The Flip Off Season 2, And One Viewer Had An A+ Idea

It’s pretty fair to say that we are in another era of peak television, and there have already been entries on the 2025 TV schedule that have fans looking forward to additional seasons. One such series is The Flip Off, a house flipping competition that saw former Flip or Flop host Christina Haack in a contest against her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his now-wife, Heather Rae. While the HGTV show wrapped its freshman season in early March, viewers are already talking about how the trio could return for The Flip Off Season 2 , and I do believe that one fan has the best idea.

What’s The Fan Suggestion For How The Flip Off Season 2 Should Work?

Viewers have already been fans of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa for well over a decade, having turned Flip or Flop into a massive success and stuck with it through some difficult, post-host divorce tribulations to its end in 2022 after 10 seasons . The years since have seen both increase their profiles separately with shows like The Flipping El Moussas and Christina on the Coast, and though they’ve been successful on their own, teaming back up for The Flip Off with Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae El Moussa (and launching all those Christina/Heather look-alike promos ) has proven to be a huge hit.

The stars have talked a bit about how their now-beloved house flipping competition could continue, but one fan took to reddit with an idea that would switch things up but still give viewers the same feels:

If any change to the format, having the girls vs Tarek would be my vote. Watching the three of them interact, especially knowing what we do of their history, was the best part. Like when Christina said to Heather “I don’t know how you do it” when Tarek was being annoying. And Heather said “he’s worse when you’re here.” 🤣😂

After some pretty understandable issues when it came to learning how to co-parent the two children that Haack and El Moussa share, it appears that Christina and Heather really do get along well now. Even better, because of allowing themselves to get some space from each other , Christina and Tarek also seem to be on great terms, with one of the things that kept people tuning in being the banter and comically tense competition between the teams.

Honestly, I don’t think any of us could have expected that Christina and Heather would get along as well as we’ve seen them on this show, and this fan suggestion would give Haack the permanent partner she needs for the competition . It looks like they’ve truly forged a nice bond, which is great for them and the kids, and led to things like the El Moussas supporting Haack when her marriage to Josh Hall fell apart early into filming.

I mean, the ladies even spent some rather surprising time talking about Tarek farting not that long ago, and if that’s not a sign of closeness that would make them teaming up against him in Season 2 wonderful to see, well I don’t know what is!