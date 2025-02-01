Chuck Lorre Is Famous For His Vanity Cards On The Big Bang Theory And Beyond. He Used One This Week To Thank The LAFD For Saving His Home

Chuck Lorre is a big name as a comedy creator on the small screen, with shows including Mom, Two and a Half Men, and of course The Big Bang Theory to his name. In fact, he helped expand the world of Big Bang by co-created spinoffs Young Sheldon and the ongoing Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Anybody who has watched any of these shows before or during the 2025 TV schedule has likely noticed the vanity cards included at the end of each episode, with each including some kind of message or funny anecdote from Lorre. Most recently, he used the vanity card for Georgie & Mandy's winter premiere to show appreciation for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

While it'd be hard to narrow down the best Big Bang Theory vanity cards to just one, the one that Chuck Lorre penned for the January 30 episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage likely will go down as one of the heartfelt in his long history of creating and producing sitcoms. He wrote:

To the crew of the LAFD Fire Truck 14. You saved my home. You made a snap decision to stop a rampaging fire that had already destroyed my neighbor’s house. In doing so, you spared me incredible heartache. There are no words that can adequately express my gratitude. Maybe I can buy all you guys a nice dinner and you can watch a grown man cry tears of joy over his chicken parm. Let me know.

Lorre ended the vanity card with "Thank you, thank you, thank you" before his name. It a lovely gesture to credit the heroes of the Los Angeles Fire Department who risked life and limb to fight the firefighters that raged throughout LA for days early in the new year. If you missed the episode of Georgie & Mandy to see the card for yourself, it's currently available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

Many, many people lost their homes, some of whom are celebrities. Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: LA fame and his family were among those, with the family taken in by his former co-star and real-life sister-in-law Daniela Ruah. Kevin Smith and Mandy Moore opened up about close calls, with the This Is Us star promoting a GoFundMe for her in-laws who did lose their homes.