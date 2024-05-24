Cole Hauser Shared A Gorgeous Rainbow Pic From The Yellowstone Set, And The Fans Have All The Season 5 Comments
They're back in the saddle!
The final episodes of Yellowstone are finally, officially, on their way. Taylor Sheridan’s Western is set to premiere in November on the 2024 TV schedule, and the cast and crew are making their way back to Montana for production. Adding onto the excitement that the long-awaited final episodes are coming soon, Cole Hauser posted a gorgeous photo of a rainbow he saw in Big Sky Country, and it’s got fans all kinds of excited about what’s to come for Rip and co.
Cole Hauser Provided An Exciting Yellowstone Update
A few weeks ago, there was evidence that Yellowstone was headed into production when a casting announcement for extras went out in Montana. Then, the show’s official Instagram account confirmed that they were filming the last part of Season 5, and Hauser took to his personal IG to share this lovely photo:
Considering all the drama Yellowstone has faced surrounding Kevin Costner’s involvement or lack thereof in the final episodes, this rainbow feels like a sign that we've weathered the storm and a new beginning is coming (even though these are the confirmed final episodes of the hit drama). Overall, Hauser seems thrilled to be back in Montana, and I can’t wait to see how Rip’s story plays out.
Along with Hauser’s enthusiasm, his fellow Yellowstone cast member Denim Richards, who plays Colby, showed how fired up he is to be back in Montana by commenting:
This is a fire update indeed, and fans made sure to let the Rip actor know that in the comments of his lovely post.
The Fans Are Freaking Out About Yellowstone Season 5
Like me, many Yellowstone fans took this photo as an exciting update that the nearly two-year wait for new episodes is getting closer to being over. While other upcoming Yellowstone and Taylor Sheridan shows have gotten solid updates, when it comes to the flagship Western there have just been a lot of question marks. However, Hauser’s post alongside the show’s announcement about production makes it look like they’ll hit their target premiere window, which has viewers saying things like:
The enthusiasm was infectious down in the comments as more fans of Hauser wrote:
- YES KING 👑❤️ -nyxsteveo
- Omg, it is really happening!!!!😍 -lirum_larum_darum
- Yeah well we’ve missed you too buddy, we are ready for this, bring on the next instalment pronto!👏 -catrionarowntree
- The post we've been waiting for. The man in black returns! -tasha_anderson78
- Bout time you guys came back now that you’re making a season . Let’s not wait another year to put it out after you finish it -mzautumnmarie
It was announced a while back that Yellowstone’s second half of Season 5 would come out around November of this year. That news also included the fact that they were going to start filming in the spring, which they now are.
Hopefully, we stay on this positive track, and by this fall, we’ll be back on the Dutton ranch! While we wait for those new episodes and to see where Rip’s story goes, you can admire Cole Hauser’s photo of that Montana rainbow a bit more, and then stream every episode of Yellowstone with a Peacock subscription.
