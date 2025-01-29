A Comedian And Diehard Eagles Fan Just Straight-Up Trolled ‘Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend’ Ahead Of Super Bowl LIX

As of this past weekend, the matchup for Super Bowl LIX has been solidified, as the game will see the Philadelphia Eagles face off with the Kansas City Chiefs. The teams are undoubtedly getting ready for their big game in New Orleans early next month. All the while, fans on social media seem to be hyping up their respective teams, and talking a little bit of trash. That even extends to veteran comic and Eagles fan Michael Blackson, who took some jabs at Travis Kelce, with one related to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Michael Blackson has long repped the Eagles and, just this past weekend, he attended their NFC Divisional round game against the Washington Commanders. The comedian was also wearing a particularly loud coat, as you can see in a video he posted to Instagram. After the game, TMZ caught up with Blackson to discuss the SB, and the Next Friday alum confirmed that he’ll be attending. When asked about the prospect of the Grammy winner’s presence, he shared thoughts, but it was take on “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend” that was truly savage:

I’m happy for her and her fiancée, you know, the guy who like, changes his face every leap, month. I mean, one day he has like a beard, and he has a mustache another time. I don’t know what he’s going to be looking like for the Super Bowl. Whatever he’s going to be looking like, the Eagles [are] going to beat all his different characters in a couple of weeks. So I’m looking forward to Taylor Swift — I don’t even know his name. I just call him Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

Shots fired! I suppose barbs like these should’ve been expected ahead of the big game. Yet trash talk can get nasty at times when sports are involved, but trolling like this just seems to spark some humorous fun, if anything. When it comes to the “Anti-Hero” performer, Blackson acknowledged that a lot of eyes have been on her as she’s attended NFL games. It seems like a given that she’ll be at SBLIX in an expensive suite while sporting a Chiefs jacket and rubbing shoulders with fellow stars. Blackson also said this about her impact on pro football:

This is her second year… I think she knows a little more about football now. I mean, last year, I was watching her watch the game, and I’m like, ‘This lady has no idea what she’s looking at.’ I mean she’s cheering at the wrong time, clapping when you’re not supposed to clap. One thing I will say, she did bring a lot of girls to football. A lot of girls — girls are watching football for Taylor Swift. But she just learned the sport. She probably just learned what a fumble is last year.

In all seriousness, the fact that the Coming 2 America alum was even asked about the songstress and provided such feedback speaks to the public fascination with her and Travis Kelce’s relationship. The pair began dating in 2023 and, since then, they’ve received a lot of attention. Other notable stars have also weighed in on their romance, including Swiftie Flavor Flav, who sees the relationship lasting a long time. Former Cincinnati Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones predicted marriage for the couple. An engagement has yet to happen, as far as the general public knows.

That still hasn’t stopped fans from hyping up a Kelce/Swift marriage. Fans have consistently questioned whether the two will take the leap into matrimony. That buzz arguably increased after actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen became engaged.

Super Bowl LIX, which takes place on Sunday, February 9, will surely see a packed house in Caesars Superdome. Michael Blackson seems confident that his Eagles will come out on top. However, let’s not forget the Chiefs are inching towards a third-straight Super Bowl win, which would be a NFL milestone, and they’re close to accomplishing that in part due to tight end Travis Kelce. So Blackson may want to give some more credit to “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.”