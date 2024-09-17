Swiftie Super Fan Flavor Flav Has An Idea For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Should Their Relationship Keep Progressing: ‘I Think They’re Going To Be Together For A While’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for over a year, and of course, there’s been chatter about if they are “End Game.” While tons of Swifties unabashedly ship them online, one loud and proud famous fan, Flavor Flav, is also showing his love for them and thinking about the potential for the two to get married. He also has an idea of how he can be involved in the wedding.

Over a year ago, the Swifties loved the videos of Flavor Flav living his best life at the Eras Tour , and since then, he’s been a loud and proud fan of Taylor Swift. From repping friendship bracelets to posting about Swift’s upcoming work , he’s a big advocate for her, which means he’s fallen in love with Travis Kelce too. So, while speaking with Us Weekly , he gave his two cents on the couple and where he sees their relationship going:

I think they’re going to be together for a while. I hope they [are], and if they get married, I want to be the preacher. I want to be the one that marries them.

Personally, I’d love to see that! Especially after seeing Flav and Swift at the 2024 VMAs , I know he’d be a wonderfully enthusiastic officiant. For a refresher, as the pop star accepted her award, the rapper stood proudly behind her, and the two also shared the sweetest hug. So, if the singer and Travis Kelce ever do tie the knot, I hope Flavor Flav is at the wedding to be the ultimate hype man.

I think Swifties would agree with Flavor Flav’s hopes for the couple and himself. I mean he has been dubbed the King of the Swifties , and in response to that nickname, he said:

She’s such a great soul, such a great person. Not only that, but one hell of a musician and a great lyricist. She keeps it real, and that’s why I support her. So being that I support her so hard, all of her fans gave me a brand-new name.

Overall, the rapper adores the couple and his life as a Swiftie, and he simply wants to spend time with them. He continued to get excited about the two by explaining how badly he wants to meet them, and Kelce specifically, saying:

I’d love to one day sit down and have dinner with her and my boy, Travis Kelce. I can’t wait to meet Travis.

Obviously, we don’t know if Swift and Kelce will get married, they have only been dating for a year. However, their consistent support of each other at football games and concerts and their sweet statements about their relationship seem to point to them being together for the long haul.

Will it result in a wedding? Only time will tell. However, when it comes to what we do know right now, I’m sure Flavor Flav will continue his reign as King of the Swifties. And as the Eras Tour makes its return to North America this winter, I hope to see him, Travis Kelce and other celebs dancing in the VIP tent to Swift’s songs .