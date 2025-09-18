One Of Black Rabbit’s Directors Told Me Why Working With Jason Bateman Is Like Being A ‘Couple In Marriage Counseling’ (And It’s Great)
I love this for them.
These days, Jason Bateman isn’t only the funny guy. In fact, he’s become quite well known for his more serious roles and work behind the scenes on projects like Ozark. Now, he’s adding to that library of dramatic and behind-the-scenes work with the new show on Netflix’s 2025 TV schedule, Black Rabbit. So, I asked one of the show’s other directors, Ben Semanoff, what it’s like working with the actor in front of and behind the camera, and he told me why it’s kind of like marriage counseling in the best way.
Ozark ended back in 2022. Bateman directed nine episodes of the beloved series, and now, he’s making his return to both directing and acting on television with Black Rabbit – which you can stream with a Netflix subscription. He directed the first two episodes and starred in all eight, meaning he collaborated with three other directors on the project. This included Ben Semanoff, who spoke to CinemaBlend about the show and his relationship with the actor, director and executive producer.
Since the Arrested Development star wears so many hats, he’s never just in actor or director mode. Semanoff told me that that’s a good thing too. So, when they collaborate together, they’re able to have deep, constructive and impactful conversations…like marriage counseling, as he explained:
Much like Ozark, Bateman is doing a lot of heavy lifting on this new streaming show, Black Rabbit, both on screen and off. Also, to add another connective thread, Semanoff directed some of Ozark, so he already had a working relationship with the actor/director going into this new thrilling series.
To that point, he illustrated how their conversations went on set, and it really kind of does feel like therapy. It seems like these two were able to have an open, honest and constructive dialogue that led to the best choices for the show, as Semanoff explained:
Truly, Black Rabbit is an incredible series. It’s a dark and gritty tale about two brothers, named Jake and Vince, who are played by Jude Law and Jason Bateman, respectively, and what happens when Vince returns home and brings some major trouble with him.
The episodes Semanoff directed, 5 and 6, are arguably the most intense and climactic installments in the show. They feature major falling outs, a huge shootout, and an episode that’s formatted in chapters, which is unlike any other episode in the show.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
When I asked the director about a memorable marriage-counseling-like moment between him and Bateman during his episodes, he chose a scene in Episode 6 that involved Don Harvey’s character, Matt, as Vince barged into his apartment wearing only underwear. It involves a lot of movement through rooms, and Semanoff told me that this created a challenge as they were filming that required them to change things a bit. He explained:
Comparing this collaboration to marriage counseling is such a thoughtful way to put it. In this job, these creatives have to have tough conversations and fearlessly speak their minds. By doing that, and taking constructive feedback in, it helps create a better product.
I mean, there’s a reason Ozark was so hyped up, and I wouldn’t be shocked if that’s in part thanks to this collaboration between Bateman and the other directors, like Semanoff, on the show. Now, it seems that it has transferred over to Black Rabbit, too, which you can stream in full on Netflix.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.