A Conspiracy Theory Has Been Running Around After Matthew Perry's Death. The Woman He Was Seen With In Recent Days Has Responded

Following the tragic death of Matthew Perry , there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his passing. The Friends actor reportedly drowned in his hot tub, and it’s believed that there was no foul play involved. The LAPD’s robbery and homicide division is investigating the case, and while everyone is awaiting more details a conspiracy has started around the actor’s death and his love for Batman. While it’s been assumed that his posts about the superhero were a cry for help, a woman who was seen with him the day before he died responded, debunking the theory.

The Conspiracy Theory Surrounding Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was a massive fan of Batman, and he had been posting “Mattman” related content on his social media. However, following his death, a conspiracy started that these posts were a cry for help, TMZ reported.

For background, his Instagram featured photos and videos that included a video of the moon that was captioned:

Do you understand what I’m trying to tell you? -I’m Mattman

He also had uploaded posts of a pumpkin with the Batman logo carved into it, a sign that said “ Batman plays Pickleball ,” a light-up bat signal in his yard as well as a video of him about to watch The Batman . All five of these posts came during the last two weeks. Before that, he had only posted a photo featuring the caped crusader once, and it was in March of 2020.

Some were suspicious about how many Batman-related posts Perry put up. However, Athenna Crosby, who was with the actor the day before he died made it clear that there was no “subliminal messaging” in these posts.

How Athenna Crosby Debunked The Conspiracy

While some have speculated that Perry’s posts about Batman were a cry for help, Athenna Crosby, who was seen getting a meal with the actor before he died, said he simply loved the hero. Speaking to TMZ, she said:

Matthew was very sweet and a little bit nerdy. He loved Batman. He called his car the Batmobile because it was all tinted black and had matte paint on it and everything, just like the Batmobile. He had been calling himself Mattman lately, which is like a nickname he dubbed for himself. And he was really goofy and playful. I think people assuming that his posts about the Bat signal or the fact that he’s Batman were some sort of subliminal messages to ask for help, or a cry for help, that’s just completely false.

The 17 Again actor’s adoration of the DC hero was also well documented in his book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He wrote about his connection to the hero, and via People , the book ends with a chapter called “Batman.” Speaking about this and the speculation surrounding the “Mattman” posts, Crosby said:

He was just a sweet nerd that liked Batman. And none of that was subliminal messaging in any way. So, I think he was just excited about [him]. Like I said, in the book he talks about his love for Batman in the book. And anybody who is speculating that that had anything to do with it, I think they’re getting carried away.

She also explained that she was doing the interview to speak to how Perry was doing the day before he passed. Crosby noted that he was in an “extremely good mood” and “excited about the future.”

Following Perry’s death, the cast of Friends released a statement about their co-star, and many took to social media to pay tribute, including Friends guest stars . Those with a Max subscription also noticed that a tribute to the Chandler Bing actor was featured with each season of the sitcom. The series creators have also shown their love for the beloved actor through a statement published by EW .

Overall, people are mourning the loss of the adored actor, and we here at CinemaBlend send our thoughts and condolences to his friends, family and loved ones. As more updates come in about Matthew Perry's passing, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.