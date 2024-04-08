Country Star Lainey Wilson Made Her Acting Debut On Yellowstone, But Spent Years Impersonating Miley Cyrus To Make Money

When it comes to the modern music industry, few acts are at the top of their game quite like Lainey Wilson, at least those who don’t boast the surname “Swift.” She’s fully conquered the country music scene since the release of her third fourth studio album Bell Bottom Country, which took home this year’s Grammy for Best Country Album. (To the presumed disappointment of Kelsea Ballerini .) Her star status grew larger still upon joining Yellowstone’s fifth season, and while that was her first official acting gig, it turns out she has a history of impersonating Miley Cyrus.

More specifically, Wilson used to earn a fair wage by taking the (sometimes metaphorical) stage impersonating Cyrus’ beloved Disney Channel character Hannah Montana. While she was enjoying herself ahead of the CMA Music Awards, E! News asked about her favorite track on Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter, which led the Female Video of the Year winner to recall some of her earliest money-making performances. In her words:

Probably the Miley song. Yeah, I love Miley Cyrus. I used to impersonate Hannah Montana when I was little. I did that for like five years. That was my middle school, high school job. So every weekend, I would do birthday parties, fairs, festivals, St. Jude, all of it.

This sounds like something that everyone needs to see, whether it’s through resurfaced videos of 14-year-old Lainey Wilson belting out Hannah Montana tracks, or through the singer-songwriter resurrecting that impersonation on TV at some point. Saturday Night Live has featured Selena Gomez’s Miley Cyrus impression , and Vanessa Bayer talked about performing her impression for Miley’s mom Trish Cyrus at one point, so it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.

Compared to my own occupational efforts during middle school and high school, Lainey Wilson couldn’t be a more hard-working and dedicated performer. Spending as much as five years impersonating a TV character can be a bonkers way to earn money, but that kind of on-stage experience no doubt helped her perfect her approach when it came to her own music.

To that end, Wilson hilariously pointed out that she became her own opening act, which is just genius. As she put it:

I would open up as Lainey Wilson for Hannah Montana. A lot of the time, I was killing it.

Unfortunately for TV viewers, it’s unclear at this point whether or not Lainey Wilson’s character Abby will be back to keep wooing Ian Bohen’s Ryan during Yellowstone ’s remaining Season 5 episodes , which are meant to start filming in the spring. Wilson talked in 2023 about not being privy to the behind-the-scenes drama that was happening between star Kevin Costner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and hasn’t even confirmed that she’d be returning.

However, she did speak to her interests in potentially bringing Abby back for the sequel series if she’s asked. So there’s definitely good vibes on her end, and fans definitely love seeing her on the show, as they called out Yellowstone for not posting about her during International Women’s Day, even though she only has a recurring presence.

