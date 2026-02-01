I Really Didn't Like RHOP's New Housewife... Until Gizelle Bullied Her Into My Heart

The Real Housewives franchise has been around for a whopping 20 years now, and include some of the best reality TV shows of all time. Chief among them is Potomac, which has been airing its 10th season on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). We were introduced to some new cast members this year, and while I originally didn't like newcomer Angel Massie, Gizelle's treatment of her over the last three episodes has actually made me feel for her. Let's break it all down.

Gizelle Bryant is a RHOP OG, and was also featured in Ultimate Girls Trip as well as Bravo Love Hotel. While she's beautiful and has made plenty of good TV over the years, the way she bullied Angel during the cast's trip to Colorado almost made the final few episodes unwatchable for me. What's more, her behavior was so terrible I ended up liking Angel by the end of it.

Gizelle Was So Awful To Angel She Made Me Feel For The RHOP Newbie

Longtime fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are used to Gizelle hazing the newcomers when they join the show. So when she started coming for Angel and calling her out for photoshopping her social media images, it wasn't a huge surprise. But things took a darker turn on the final three episodes of Season 10, thanks to some snafus in the cast trip.

When the ladies traveled to Colorado, they were split into two houses. Keiarna and Tia stayed in Angel's home, while the rest of the cast were put up in a rental house... over an hour away. This ended up being a disaster, partly thanks to the house having no running water. But while the group blamed Angel for their accommodations, reports claim that production was actually the one responsible for finding this house.

The water issue was understandably frustrating for the women, but unfortunately Gizelle was like a dog with bone. It was mentioned countless times throughout the three episodes, and I can't imagine how many more that got edited out. Even when Bryant was on a private jet chartered by Angel (which was no doubt pricy), she attacked the newcomer's character and business.

These barbs coming at Angel, from both Gizelle and Ashley Darby, were non-stop. Despite how genuinely she apologized for the accommodations (which once again, were reportedly not organized by her), they wouldn't let it go. Gizelle ended up organizing the rest of the ladies to be moved to the Four Seasons, and also threatened to take over the trip as a whole.



Did Angel have some planning snafus throughout the trip? Absolutely. But the way Gizelle stayed on her neck just felt icky. While plenty of Real Housewives shows throw around the term "bullying", that's exactly what was going on here. Even after Angel was brought to tears and apologized multiple times, the shade didn't stop. Bryant even criticized her marriage, which was below the belt in my opinion.

It's also important to note that Gizelle does not have a sparkling reputation for event planning. Years ago she famously hosted the cast of Potomac... on her driveway. And she didn't even allow them to use the bathroom in her home, which actually sounds similar to the water problem in the Colorado trip.

For most of this season I wasn't a fan of Angel. I found her to be a bit of a Debbie Downer, and wanted her to move on from the photoshop scandal that she clung to. But seeing the way she consistently tried to rally and be positive on the trip, despite Gizelle's non-stop insults, showed a real strength of character. And I'm personally hoping she steps into her power and gives Bryant the business in the reunion.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The finale looks like it's going to be all about Karen Huger, who was released from prison recently.