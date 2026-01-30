Lisa Rinna Made A Housewives Confession On The Traitors (And I Totally Get It)

Massive spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on TV right now, recently winning some Emmys as a result. Those with a Peacock subscription have been treated with Season 4, which has had some truly memorable moments already. Lisa Rinna ended up making a Housewives confession in the most recent episode, and as a fan I totally get it.

Lisa Rinna was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for eight seasons, and contributed to some of the show's most iconic moments. She has since joined the ranks of Housewives on The Traitors, and did a pretty solid job as a Traitor this season. But she finally got voted out at the Round Table, partly thanks to Yam Yam blaming her for his murder in plain sight. During a confessional after her banishment, Rinna reflected upon her exit from RHOBH, saying:

The end of Housewives was very difficult for me. It was just so nice to be me. I am just so grateful for the entire experience. Thank you.

Points were made. Bravohaulics like me will remember that Lisa Rinna's last two seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was pretty dramatic. She notably turned on two friends who joined the show, and got a ton of backlash for it. First her feud with Denise Richards began, which was seemingly part of the reason why the Wild Things actress left as a full-time cast member. She also clashed with Garcelle Beauvais the following season, leading to some hate coming her way online.

The way fans turned on the RHOBH icon is seemingly what Lisa was referencing on The Traitors, and she was clearly emotional, even crying thanks to how enjoyable her experience was filming the competition series. Her return to reality TV was a triumph, and she seems genuinely grateful to have traveled to Scotland for all the treachery and missions.

Overall, it seems like Lisa Rinna is really thriving in her post-Housewives career, including her delightful tenure on The Traitors. She's been keeping busy with a number of acting projects, including American Horror Stories (streaming with a Hulu subscription) and RuPaul's upcoming movie Stop! That! Train!. She was also a scene-stealer while appearing on the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, and hosts the podcast Let's Not Talk About The Husband opposite her hubby Harry Hamlin. And I think that folks are going to be talking about her murderous hijinx on Peacock's reality competition show for the foreseeable future.

Despite the details about her exit, Lisa Rinna's absence has definitely been felt on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I'm curious if she'll end up appearing on the upcoming season of Ultimate Girls Trip, which will feature a ton of Housewives in a celebration of the franchise turning 20.

New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. And her time on RHOBH is available to be re-watched on the streaming service as well.