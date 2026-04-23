The Baby Reindeer Creator Is Back With A New Series That Reviews Say 'Makes The Wire Look Like Bluey'
Sounds like we're in for a brutal ride
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Richard Gadd became an absolute phenomenon two years ago, when Baby Reindeer hit the Netflix schedule, instantly becoming one of the streamer’s most binge-worthy series. Fans wondered what other stories Gadd might have floating around in that noggin, and we’re about to find out. Half Man has hit the 2026 TV premiere schedule, with Gadd once again serving as creator, writer and star of the drama. Critics have screened the series, so what are their reviews saying about the Baby Reindeer follow-up?
Half Man, which can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription, centers around Ruben and Niall — played as adults by Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell — whose mothers are in a relationship and whose bond becomes as unbreakable as it is toxic. Nandini Balial of RogerEbert rates it a perfect 4 out of 4 stars, noting that the brutality of its writing “makes The Wire look like Bluey.” Yikes, what a ride we’re in for! Balial’s review says:
Lucy Mangan of The Guardian also gives it a perfect rating, 5 out of 5 stars, declaring that Richard Gadd has done it again with this “brave, brutal, blazing” TV series. Half Man tackles the damage that men do to each other, and it should be required viewing for every man, Mangan says, writing:Article continues below
Karyn James of BBC gives it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it “brutal and unbearably intense,” and equally as shocking as the series that won Richard Gadd three Emmys. James writes:
For such an intense and brutal watch, it’s inevitable that some aren’t going to like Half Man, and USA TODAY’s Kelly Lawler is among those critics. She gives the series 1.5 stars out of 4, saying Richard Gadd’s signature pain is prevalent in the HBO series, but it packs less punch. Viewers may even start questioning what the line is between examination and exploitation, Lawler says, writing:
Nick Hilton of The Independent similarly rates it just 2 stars out of 4, saying Half Man feels like Richard Gad was attempting to make something brave, startling, important and all of the other adjectives used to describe Baby Reindeer, but in the end what he made was a “brutal, pointless misfire.” Hilton says:
As divisive as Half Man’s reviews are, it’s inarguable that Richard Gadd knows how to get people talking, and if you were obsessed with Baby Reindeer, you’ll likely want to give this a chance as well. The drama premieres at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, April 23, on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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