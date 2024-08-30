A Dancing With The Stars Pro Is Throwing His Name Into The Ring To Star In A Christmas Movie With Candace Cameron Bure Next Year, And I Don't Hate It

Summer is almost over, which means the holiday season and festive movies are right around the corner. Personally, I can't wait for GAF, Hallmark and more to premiere their line-up of films on the 2024 TV schedule, and I'm excited to see all the fun pairings that come with them. For example, Candace Cameron Bure is lining up her Christmas movie schedule, and I can't wait to see what she has in store. However, now one Dancing With the Stars pro is throwing his hat in the ring for a future film with her, and I actually kind of need it.

Since Bure moved from Hallmark to GAF, she’s been hard at work, cementing her place at her new network and living her dream of making faith-centered movies. That means she's making sure that GAF’s Christmas lineup, which was just revealed, is filled to the brim. However, after Bure shared the happy news on her Instagram, long-time Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy couldn’t help but ask in the comments if he could be in her next project:

Can I be in the next one?? 🙋🏻‍♂️

I never pictured Chmerkovskiy doing a Christmas movie, but now that he’s expressed interest, I need it.

Bure competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2014, and while she was not partnered with Chmerkovskiy, it seems like the two have remained close since then. They both made it to the end of the season, with Chmerkovskiy coming in first with Meryl Davis and Bure in third with Mark Ballas.

Now, if they were to do a film together, it would give them the chance to be dance partners, assuming said project would be centered around dancing.

It should also be pointed out that while Maksim Chmerkovskiy is a dancer, he can also act. He actually cameoed on Fuller House, appearing in two episodes alongside Candace Cameron Bure. He also was in episodes of Why Women Kill, Chasing Life, General Hospital, and The Exes, among a few others. So, I can see him doing a Christmas movie, and having it be with Bure would be even better.

It's never too early to start thinking about the Christmas slate for next year, even if this year’s hasn’t even started yet. Filming for those movies starts pretty early, so it’s likely ideas are already being thrown around the writers’ room. Since the DWTS pro wants to be in the next one, and Bure would probably be down to do it, it’s always a possibility. It might just have to depend on the storyline and schedules, but hopefully, we'll get to see them on screen together!

In the meantime, GAF and Hallmark have plenty of upcoming movies to look forward to, and their holiday schedules are sure to be packed. Bure will be leading two of GAFs Christmas flicks, A Christmas Less Traveled and Home Sweet Christmas. While premiere dates have not been announced, they're sure to bring the holiday cheer.

As for Dancing with the Stars, Maksim Chmerkovskiy probably won't return, as he told Heavy a few years ago he was done. However, you can watch all the other pros on ABC or with a Hulu subscription when it returns on September 17.

When it comes to this dream movie between the dancer and the holiday movie queen, let's just cross our fingers and hope it happens, because I need it and I think everyone else does too.