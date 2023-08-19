Danica McKellar Shares Adorable Throwback To Wonder Years TV Guide Cover, And I Agree Those Pants Were Something Else

There’s nothing like seeing a nice blast from the past, courtesy of a childhood favorite, and The Wonder Years’ Danica McKellar stoked all the feels with such a photo. McKellar shared a throwback TV Guide cover featuring her and former co-star Fred Savage. The 48-year-old former Hallmark star also questioned her fashion choice, and I must agree that those pants were something else.

The GAF star took to her Instagram to give Wonder Years fans a peek behind the classic sitcom’s iconic 1960s style. McKellar posted the throwback TV Guide cover featuring her and Fred Savage to celebrate the second season of the currently airing reboot of the classic show. While it was a nice nod to ABC's revival, the Winnie Cooper actress spilled some behind-the-scenes tea about the 1960s-style pants she sported for the cover. Check out the sweet, vintage shot of the actors while also getting the latter’s take on her swirly pants in the process:

Danica McKellar had to come to terms with those swirl-patterned capris, it seems It's understandable that McKellar didn’t understand the vintage style, given she herself was a teenager growing up in the 1980s. The family comedy-drama was set in the 1960s so the looks she sported for the series and any photoshoots simply reflected the show’s setting. So with that in mind, the attire definitely makes sense.

However, I do agree that her pants were… different. The swirl pattern featured a myriad of mixed colors that were clashing. The pattern effectively reflected the psychedelic feel of the 1960s, which is a design that can be hard on the eyes. Sure, it fits with the intended time period, but it's still a bit outrageous. The Young Justice alum's appearance definitely stood out compared to Fred Savage’s blue jeans and green and white New York Jets jacket. But at the very least, the capri’s colors were picked up in her long-sleeved shirt and vest.

All of that aside though, Danica McKellar and Fred Savage's photo is one for the books. It captures the innocence of the original series, which was partially conveyed through the puppy love between Winnie Cooper and Kevin Arnold. The TV Guide cover was released during The Wonder Years’ freshman season, which established their love story that would play out over six seasons. Interestingly enough, McKellar had actually had a crush on Savage, and he apparently reciprocated those feelings.

Their coming-of-age sitcom has endured long in the years since the series finale aired in 1993. The Wonder Years was a ratings and critical hit during its run, earning its first Emmy nominations and wins shortly after it hit the airwaves. It's wonderful to see the show get so much love to this day. And the icing on the cake is the fact that its presence is still felt through the ABC revival, which featured a huge Winnie Cooper connection. Danica McKellar -- who celebrated the sitcom’s 35th anniversary with a social media post earlier this year -- seems to still have a lot of affection for the dramedy. With that, one would think that she'll continue to post sweet throwbacks (which possibly have other questionable fashion choices).

