Mark Ballas Revealed The Sweet Reason Why He Came Out Of Dancing With The Stars Retirement To Compete On Season 34

Dancing With The Stars is just weeks away from premiering on the 2025 TV schedule, and amidst all the excitement of the ABC series adding a Taylor Swift background dancer and big internet celebrities like Alix Earle, diehard fans will be thrilled to hear a familiar face is back as a pro. Mark Ballas is back in the mix after taking a break from the series, and I love his reason for coming out of retirement.

The 39-year-old dancer is back to make another run at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy and told US Weekly why he is competing again, marking his return as a competitor for the first time since winning Season 31 with Charli D'Amelio. Part of it was for physical reasons, but there was also a major life update:

Honestly, well, I had some injury stuff to clear up that was slowing me down. I also am a new dad, and I really am excited for my son to see daddy do this.

Ballas welcomed his son, Banski, with his wife BC Jean in December of 2023. Celebrating a second birthday may go better with another Mirrorball trophy in the home, which would be Ballas' fourth if he ends up winning it. That would still put him two wins behind his best buddy and judge Derek Hough, but hey, at least Ballas can say he got to do The Traitors when Hough didn't.

The professional dancer was up to a lot during his time away from Dancing With The Stars, including some appearances on the show. Mark Ballas gave a quick rundown of what he's been up to for Dancing With The Stars fans who haven't been keeping tabs or watching the show since he was last on:

I love the show, and I’ve been able to perform on it a couple times since I stopped. I got to do the awesome tango with Derek, me and Charli did a victory lap. I got to guest judge last year. After hardcore PT, and working on my stuff, I’m like, ‘I think I got a couple more in the tank.’ I want my son to watch me do this. Excited to be back.

Mark Ballas needed some time off to heal his body, but he wasn't out of dancing or the show altogether, as he mentioned above. His tango with Derek Hough went viral, and really kick-started conversations about Dancing With The Stars featuring more same-sex duos on the competition. That being said, there are no same-sex duos participating in Season 34.

The professional dancer is paired with Whitney Leavitt this season, who readers may know from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. It's hard to say how the duo will perform at this stage, but as mentioned, Ballas is a three-time winner. I would put his odds of winning during any given season as high, but ultimately, it's on how well the celebrity can learn and perform.

More On Dancing With The Stars (Image credit: ABC) ‘I’m Glad It Didn’t End That Way’: Dancing With The Stars’ Tom Bergeron Explains Why He Left The Show Earlier Than He Planned

I also think it's fair to say that Ballas' win with Charli D'Amelio was a walk in the park, and there was some outcry amongst fans about Dancing With The Stars welcoming on a celebrity who already had extensive dancing experience. That could happen again this season, considering Leavitt has a background in dance, though she mentioned she has zero experience when it comes to ballroom dancing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll see if they have what it takes to win, and gear up for the premiere of Dancing With The Stars Season 34 on September 16th! I can't wait to see how everyone does on the dance floor and see who the early front-runners of this season will be.