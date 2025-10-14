Keanu Reeves’s Makes Rare (And Adorable) Comments About Girlfriend Alexandra Grant After Marriage Rumor Brouhaha

Typically, when we talk about Keanu Reeves, we discuss his status as an action star or we’re getting excited about his new releases, like his most recent entry on the 2025 movie schedule , Good Fortune. However, every once in a while, we get sweet insight into his relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. This time, that peek into their personal lives came as they debunked rumors that they had gotten married and the actor made rare and adorable comments about his partner.

Keanu Reeves Shared His Thoughts On The Marriage Rumors And How Alexandra Grant Addressed Them

Here and there, we see Reeves and Grant at premieres together , and we get cute comments about their relationship occasionally. However, they really don’t say much about their home life . But when rumors started to circulate that they had tied the knot, Grant, who is a visual artist, took to Instagram to clarify that while the claims were nice, they are not married, writing in part:

I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!

Alexandra Grant posted that on September 24, and during the Good Fortune screening in New York City, the Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure star was asked about it. During a conversation with E! News , he got a question about how he reacted to the rumors, and in response, he said:

Well, that wasn’t the first time. And, you know, we’ve been going out for a long time, and, you know, I mean, the wedding, yeah, it was – I mean, it’s a nice thing. People did a lot of nice messages and stuff. But Alexandra just did a wonderful kind of addressing, you know? Like, ‘Thank you. But here’s some reality.’

I love how they view this. While the rumors are not true, and they made that clear, in a way, it is nice that people thought they were married. However, they’re not. They are, indeed, a solid couple, though, as Reeves' other comments further prove.

Keanu Reeves Also Sweetly Gushed About His Partner

According to People , Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant met in 2011, and were friends for a while before they became a couple. In 2019, it was reported that they were dating, via Glamour , and they’ve been together ever since.

Then, over the years, we’ve heard Reeves make extremely sweet comments about his partner, and we’ve heard stories from the John Wick actor’s co-stars about meeting Grant . All of that makes it very clear how solid they are as a pair.

To that point, in a different interview, the marriage rumors and Grant addressing them were brought up again. In response to all of that, ET asked Reeves if his partner was the funnier of the two of them. He said she is, and then kindly gushed:

Oh, for sure. She’s, you know, more beautiful, smarter, and probably a better sense of humor.

Well, that’s the cutest thing ever.

The love they clearly have for each other is always so wonderful to see when we get a peek into their lives. I also adore how they handle public speculation about their relationship, and how they so kindly and hilariously debunked the marriage rumors.

So, now that this is all cleared up, we know they're not married and that they are very much couple goals, we can appreciate the public appearances they make. Along with that, you can also support their work, and you can see Keanu Reeves in his most recent movie, Good Fortune, in theaters this Friday, October 17.