Denise Richards Opens Up About Showing Her 'Boobies' On OnlyFans And How Her Husband Plays Into It

Denise Richards has long been known for drawing attention with, among other things, her alluring beauty, and the Wild Things vet has also long been self-aware about such things. Which played into her decision to join the subscription-tiered site OnlyFans in solidarity with daughter Sami Sheen, whose arrival on the platform initially drew the ire of her father (and Richards’ ex-hubby) Charlie Sheen (though he went on to change his tune ). Two months later, she apparently has no regrets about making that move, and has opened up about why she did it, what she’s been offering up to fans, and how her husband has factored into the fun.

Having starred across recent years in projects such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Bold and the Beautiful, Denise Richards has a variety of movies and series on the horizon. And it sounds like joining OnlyFans was as solid a side-move as she could have made, both from a personal and a financial perspective. And it’s clearly not a bum deal for her adoring fans. Appearing on the SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live , Richards spoke about enjoying the way OnlyFans feels like a throwback to the direct communication of latter-day fansites, allowing her to exchange messages and other things with subscribers. When asked what her modeling imagery consists of, she answered with:

I do bikini, I do lingerie. I do stuff that is sexier 'cause I also think, 'Why not?' if I'm able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that I post on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush. I feel, they’re already out there if you Google ‘em. [Laughs.]

Having posed for Playboy in years past, beyond other things, Denise Richards takes pride in still being able to show herself off in such ways, and who wouldn’t also want to feel that kind of body positivity? Especially if it also happened to pay the bills in the same breath. Richards did take a second to amusingly draw attention to the proliferation of faked nude pictures that seems to be its own NSFW Internet subculture at this point. In her words:

Some of them, by the way, aren’t mine. My head has been on other people’s bodies over the years, I’ve learned. It’s very bizarre. I’m like, whoa!

While many husbands likely wouldn’t be wildly comfortable with a wife who embraces OnlyFans in such a way, Richards implies that there are no issues when it comes to her significant other Aaron Phypers. In fact, he’s more of an active helper when it comes to the content she puts out. Here’s how she explained it, via People :

Sometimes you have to do something else once in a while. And Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, 'What do you think?'

It’s admittedly amusing to me to consider a hypothetical situation where Phypers attempts reverse psychology and offers her what he believes to be terrible suggestions. Not that there are terrible suggestions when it comes to OnlyFans content, since there’s 100% someone out there that would find those ideas worth the subscription costs.

In any case, what started as a way to support her daughter following Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans-related backlash has become a new way of life for Denise Richards. At least for now, since she’s definitely not leaving the world of acting behind. In fact, it wasn’t long after she joined the online service that it was announced she joined the cast of the upcoming dramatic thriller Second Chance . No word on whether her husband will be offering his services behind the scenes, though.