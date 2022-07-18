Hot Off Of Joining OnlyFans, Denise Richards Just Landed A New TV Show

Never let it be said that former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards is one to rest on her laurels. The actress has racked up over 100 credits in her career, and shortly after her 18-year-old daughter with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, Sami, decided to join the frequently NSFW subscription service, OnlyFans, Richards jumped on the bandwagon as well . While Richards is still getting used to what she can do on OnlyFans , she’s now landed herself in a new television show, Second Chance.

What Is Denise Richards’ New TV Show About?

According to Variety , Denise Richards has signed on to star in Second Chance, a dramatic thriller that focuses on a trio of domestic cleaners and the people they work for, while they wrestle with getting over their difficult pasts and adjust to the immense challenges created by trying to create better futures for themselves. The new series, which is female-driven and will have a 10-episode first season, also stars Carolina Gaitàn (Encanto), Tiffany Hines (Magnum P.I.), Alexis Ren (Deputy), and AnnaLynne McCord (90210).

Second Chance will see Gaitàn portray cleaner Marianna, who suddenly has to deal with “extraordinary and dangerous situations,” along with her buddies, Jackie (Hines) and Shira (Ren). While we don’t know who Richards will play yet, viewers can expect the new TV show to tackle important topics like women’s equality, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, organized crime, and diversity while showing how the female leads persevere with each other’s love and support. The series will also star Luke Goss (Hellboy II: The Golden Army), Hannah Ware (The One), Jake Manley (The Order), and Jerry Ferrara (Entourage).

Women supporting each other is something that Richards certainly knows something about. While that was not a universal aspect of Richards’ time on RHOBH , where they’ve continued to talk about her well after her two-season run on the reality show was over, she did stand up for her daughter, Sami, a lot after the young woman got negative comments and press for joining OnlyFans.

Someone who was immediately outspoken about disliking Sami’s participation in the fan site was her father, Charlie Sheen (despite his own history with sex workers) , who said he didn’t “condone” it and had asked his daughter to “keep it classy.” Meanwhile, Richards was completely supportive of Sami , noted that she trusted her judgment, and later went to bat for her kid in a full Instagram post that praised her “confidence,” while Sheen backed down from his OnlyFans negativity a bit .