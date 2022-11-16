Denise Richards Responded To Troll Making Light Of Her And Husband's Scary Road Rage Shooting
What a horrifying thing to deal with on the way to work.
Less than a week after showing off her bikini photoshoot with makeup artist and fellow Real Housewives vet Pamela Brogardi, actress and OnlyFans celeb Denise Richards was involved in a stressful and potentially deadly incident on Monday, November 14, as she and her husband Aaron were targeted in a shooting sparked by road rage. She thankfully made it through the intense ordeal without physical injury, but she faced evenmore mental turmoil thanks to trolling commenters who lacked sympathy for her plight.
Late on Tuesday evening, after news reports broke initially laying out the details for what happened to Richards and her hubby, the former Bond girl hopped on Twitter with an update. Though it wasn’t specifically for her millions of followers, but rather for a specific user whose foul and harm-wishing message was removed by the site’s security team for violating the rules. Here’s the gracious-until-fierce message she shared:
