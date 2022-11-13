Denise Richards, 51, Proves Age Is Just A Number As She Rocks Bikini For New Photoshoot

Denise Richards was known for modeling before she became a household TV name thanks to projects like The Bold and the Beautiful and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The mom of three turned 51 this year, but she’s proving age is just a number in her latest snapshot, which features Richards glammed up and rocking a bikini for a glamorous new photoshoot.

In a new post originally shared on Instagram by Pamela Brogardi and re-shared by Denise Richards herself, the 51-year-old star and reality personality showed off an itsy bitsy, teenie weenie and decidedly not yellow or polka dotted bikini. It was Brogardi who captioned the photo with “if looks could kill,” though Richards herself referred to it as a “fun, sexy shoot.” Take a look.

On Pamela's post, Denise Richards thanked the makeup artist for the stunning look, calling her "Pammy." Some other notable names commented on the post with Real Housewives’ Sutton Stracke saying, “Can she make me look like this?😹😹😹 what a beauty!” Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury also commented, “wow wow woo,” also including a fire emoji.

Finally, fellow bikini lover and former Baywatch star Carmen Electra also commented “wow.” In fact, Richards’ look seems to have inspired 50-year-old Electra to post her own photoshoot bikini photos this weekend as well.

Clearly any expectations about age and thirst traps have been thrown out the window.

For the latest and SFW photoshoot, Carmen Electra had Sonny Matson on board as her photographer and Sammi M on board as stylist as well as the aforementioned Pamela Brogardi for makeup. She’s not the only 50+ actress to rock a bikini in recent months either, as she has joined Baywatch alum Donna D’Errico and then 52-year-old old Jennifer Lopez –who did rock a teeny weenie yellow bikini in touting this kind of post. While there has apparently been some backlash from commenters over bikini looks on moms of a certain age, others have found them to be inspirational.

During her long career, Denise Richards has been named among the Sexiest Women in the world on multiple lists, including appearing at #9 on Maxim’s list of 50 women back in 1999. Men's Health also previously ranked her as one of the "100 Hottest Women of All Time." These days, you can see her on OnlyFans, where she often rocks bikinis and more. Richards has previously explained what she’s willing to share on the subscription platform. (Interestingly, Carmen Electra also joined OnlyFans earlier in 2022.)