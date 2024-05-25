Wait, Did Hailey Bieber Just Tease The Name And Sex Of Her And Justin Bieber’s Baby?

Hailey and Justin Bieber are two of the latest celebrities to be making headlines due to being expectant parents. The Biebers, who married in 2018, confirmed earlier this month that they’re expecting their first child and did so using an artsy video shared to social media. Both seem excited to become parents, and Hailey, for her part, has been showing off her baby bump while in public. She and her hubby have, however, strayed away from revealing any major details on the pregnancy. Yet, after a recent post shared by Mrs. Bieber, one has to wonder if she just teased the gender and name of the child.

The 27-year-old social media influencer has continued to post throughout her pregnancy and, at the end of the week, she shared a particularly interesting update. She took to Instagram to share a photo dump, which includes various shots from her trip to Tokyo and pics of herself sporting a pimple patch. The images show her checking out art, drinking tea, appreciating the local cuisine and more. One tidbit that’s seemingly caught fans’ attention, though, is her cryptic caption. Check out what the starlet – who sports an impeccable manicure in the snapshots– said:

Little cherry blossoms on my nails[,] little cherry blossom in my belly.

Fans are currently viewing this as a sly confirmation that the YouTuber and her spouse are expecting a girl. More specifically, they seem to think that the word “blossom” specifically indicates that a girl is on the way. Not only that, but some seem to believe that if a little lady is coming, then her name could be Blossom or some other kind of flower. Check out some of the sentiments that people have shared in the comment section:

Blossom Bieber 🌸 - DDLEVERMORE

A GIRL CONFIRMED AHHHHHH - Antonella

Is it a girl 🥹🎀 are you going to name her blossom ? Or a flower name ? - 𝑀𝒾𝓇𝒶𝓁 🤍

Baby Bieber is a girl 🥳🥳 - ya.aas

OK, IT’S A GIRL! 🩷🌸 - Bieber Novidade

At this point, all of this can only be viewed as pure speculation, as neither Hailey nor Justin Bieber (who dropped a vulnerable pic recently) have formally confirmed anything. Still, Hailey’s choice of words is admittedly intriguing. What’s also interesting is the carousel of photos she shared in her post, which you can see for yourself down below:

This isn’t the first rumor that circulated in the aftermath of the Biebers’ pregnancy announcement. Funny enough, Pattie Mallette, Justin’s mom, accidentally sparked gossip on the heels of the confirmation. A response she shared to the news gave many the impression that her son and daughter-in-law were expecting twins. Mallette eventually became aware of the chatter and set the record straight with an additional comment shared on the announcement post. That’s definitely a major “whoops” on the excited grandmother’s part, but kudos to her for jumping in and providing some clarity.

When it comes to celebrity pregnancies, rumors are pretty much par for the course, and the masses pick apart every little detail they can. The buzz surrounding this recent post from Hailey Bieber, who discussed having children back in 2022, is a prime example of that. We’ll see what other updates either she or Justin share after their primo pregnancy announcement and whether those spark any further chatter.