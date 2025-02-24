Diddy's Lawyers Just Filed New Paperwork, And They Did Not Hold Back Saying Prosecution 'Presented A Grossly Distorted Picture Of Reality'

Since Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ arrest in September 2024, his legal team has made various moves, as it seeks to defend him from federal charges and lawsuits he’s facing. The 55-year-old rapper and music producer was taken into custody months after federal agents raided his homes in the United States. Now, Diddy’s lawyers have filed documents in regard to the searches. His team is arguing that search warrant applications submitted did not include pertinent information that could’ve allegedly helped Diddy’s case.

Via the legal documents that were filed this past Sunday, Diddy’s team of attorneys assert that the “probable cause statements were intentionally misleading.” On the whole, they say the feds “presented a grossly distorted picture of reality.” Per Page Six, the defense also says that due to the government’s alleged methods, it was successful in leaking “damaging information” and launching “military-style raids at Combs’ residences.”

As of this writing, federal officials haven’t responded to claims of the warrants being "unconstitutionally broad.” The mogul’s legal team also made another assertion, as they said his charges:

… reflect an extraordinary legal theory that Mr. Combs is himself an ‘enterprise’ and that his businesses, his household, his personal relationships and his sex life were all part of a criminal conspiracy.

In March 2024, Sean Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in connection to a reported investigation into a sex-trafficking operation. Federal agents ultimately obtained documents, electronic devices and more. Also recovered were 1,000 bottles of lubricant, which Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, later acknowledged. When discussing the bottles, Agnifilo said he didn’t know where the exact number came from but also opined that his client “buys in bulk.”

One of the biggest points of contention in this latest situation is the role that an unnamed person referred to as “Producer-1” played. Said person reportedly provided details for the warrants, which Diddy’s team now says were “never credible.” While it’s unclear exactly what the producer shared with the investigators, the lawyers claim the person “had relayed stories about his time working for” the Sean John co-founder. The defense argued that the producer won’t testify in court due to his stories supposedly being “fantastical” and because he “lacks any credibility.” On top of that, the team argues that the producer had “financial incentive to fabricate and embellish.”

As of right now, P. Diddy is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson along with other purported offenses. Lawsuits have also been filed against the “Tell Me” performer, with unnamed clients accusing him of violence, sexual assault and more. Diddy has denied wrongdoing, and his legal team has spoken out on his behalf throughout his incarceration. Just weeks ago, they filed legal docs, in which they claimed Diddy’s “Freak Off” parties didn’t indicate wrongdoing on his part.

Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial is set to begin on May 5 and, until then, he’ll remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. All the while, it remains to be seen what kind of moves Combs’ legal team will make as the court date gets closer.