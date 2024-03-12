Dolly Parton Says Beyoncé Covered One Of Her Most Iconic Songs On Her Country Album, And I Can’t Wait To Hear It

Beyoncé has proven to be a dominant force on the pop and R&B charts, as well as in theaters following the box office success Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. She'll take on a whole new challenge in 2024 with the release of her country album Act II, and it's already off to a great start. Despite her single "Texas Hold 'Em" sounding like a kids show theme, the song is a dominant hit on the charts, and the album sounds even more promising now that Nashville legend Dolly Parton confirmed the Destiny's Child vet is covering one of country music's most beloved songs. I cannot wait to hear this.

Parton spoke to Knox News ahead of the 2024 opening of her relatively perfect family theme park, Dollywood, and she shared some thoughts about Queen Bey. The icon was asked if any collaborations were in store, or if Beyoncé would be delivering any exciting cover songs, which led to the 9 to 5 star confirming one was recorded that'll likely be found on the finished album. In her words:

Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that...I love her! She's a beautiful girl and a great singer. We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.

Fans have heard a lot of covers of "Jolene" over the years, but I don't think there's a more uniquely perfect fit for a new version than Beyoncé. The singer took her struggles with husband Jay-Z's infidelity and essentially revived the concept album with the iconic 2016 release Lemonade. Despite some rough times and allegations from fans that the scandal involved singer Rita Ora , the couple overcame the odds and remains a power duo in 2024.

The song "Jolene" is about a woman fearing her husband will leave her for another beautiful woman, and Dolly Parton revealed to NPR in 2008 that she wrote the song partly because of a beautiful bank teller flirting with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean. That situation obviously differs from what Beyoncé went through, but she can surely speak to the song's message about other women capturing the attention of a taken man.

Dolly Parton confirmed she has a good relationship with Beyoncé, and that's not an uncommon trend. We know that Parton is also pals with Miley Cyrus, and Parton honored the star by singing "Wrecking Ball" for the former's Rockstar album. I'd love to see her do the same with Beyoncé, and I think Dolly would crush "Halo" or "Run The World." Now that I'm thinking about it, I'd probably be even more down to hear those covers than I would Beyoncé singing "Jolene," but I am still incredibly stoked about the one that actually exists!

Beyoncé's Act II album is due out on March 29th. Those waiting to hear country tunes from the star can stream "Texas Hold 'Em" right now, or they can distract themselves by checking out what's coming on the 2024 TV schedule.