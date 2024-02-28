Fans Are Calling Out Beyoncé’s New Single For Sounding Like The Franklin The Turtle Cartoon Theme, But How Does The Composer Feel?
I'd say he gets the final word on this.
While making fans who missed her tour feel better with her hit concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, the long-time hit-maker was also working on new music. And Beyoncé let the world in on her latest project shortly before Valentine’s Day, when she surprised fans by releasing two singles off of her upcoming album. However, one of those singles, “Texas Hold 'Em,” has been called out by fans for sounding like the theme song to the Franklin children’s cartoon, but now we know how the composer feels about the comparison.
What Are Fans Saying About Beyoncé’s New Song, And How Does The Franklin Composer Feel?
Beyoncé rarely does anything in the public eye without eliciting rounds of applause and raucous acclaim from pretty much everyone (though her mom did have to defend her platinum hair last year), but that doesn’t mean the incredibly popular celebrity from Texas is immune to a little roasting by fans. As was the case when she wore a stunning dress with a gigantic broach to a Renaissance after party, her “Texas Hold ‘Em” single has made folks on Twitter compare the song to the theme of Franklin, a kids’ cartoon about a turtle that aired from 1997 through 2004. And, they’re saying things like:
- In an odd turn of events, Beyoncé is now being accused of stealing Franklin’s publishing.
- i KNEW i heard that fkin beat somewhere
- Franklin???? It’s crazy how the song already sounded familiar, probably why I liked it
- Whewwww I can hear it, watched noggin way too much as a child
People on TikTok have also gone crazy with their comparisons of both songs, and, according to Bruce Cockburn, who wrote and sang the Franklin theme, while he gets why fans are saying the tunes are similar, he’s not mad about it. As he told TMZ:
Well, at least we know that there will be no lawsuits forthcoming for Queen Bey, right? If you’ve listened to both songs, or simply remember the cartoon theme from your younger days, there is a similar “feel” to both, especially as each tune ramps up at the beginning. But, as Cockburn noted, that “rhythmic” pattern is far from a complete copy of his handiwork. Also, there are some comments that mention that what people are likely hearing is how the chords and pattern are alike, and that’s something that can’t hold a copyright, anyway.
The outlet does also say that the show was produced in Canada, and the superstar’s co-writers on the song are all Canadian, so it’s not impossible that the theme was well-embedded in their heads from their early life. But, seeing as how the man who wrote that theme is cool with the new release of Mrs. Knowles-Carter, we all should be, too.
Though Beyoncé wrapped up her world tour on October 1, 2023, the two songs she recently released will be a part of her upcoming March 29 release, which will be the second act of her Renaissance album. So, we'll likely hear her perform the song live and on tour at some point.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley