Fans Are Calling Out Beyoncé’s New Single For Sounding Like The Franklin The Turtle Cartoon Theme, But How Does The Composer Feel?

While making fans who missed her tour feel better with her hit concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé , the long-time hit-maker was also working on new music. And Beyoncé let the world in on her latest project shortly before Valentine’s Day, when she surprised fans by releasing two singles off of her upcoming album. However, one of those singles, “Texas Hold 'Em,” has been called out by fans for sounding like the theme song to the Franklin children’s cartoon, but now we know how the composer feels about the comparison.

What Are Fans Saying About Beyoncé’s New Song, And How Does The Franklin Composer Feel?

Beyoncé rarely does anything in the public eye without eliciting rounds of applause and raucous acclaim from pretty much everyone (though her mom did have to defend her platinum hair last year ), but that doesn’t mean the incredibly popular celebrity from Texas is immune to a little roasting by fans. As was the case when she wore a stunning dress with a gigantic broach to a Renaissance after party , her “Texas Hold ‘Em” single has made folks on Twitter compare the song to the theme of Franklin, a kids’ cartoon about a turtle that aired from 1997 through 2004. And, they’re saying things like:

In an odd turn of events, Beyoncé is now being accused of stealing Franklin’s publishing.

i KNEW i heard that fkin beat somewhere

Franklin???? It’s crazy how the song already sounded familiar, probably why I liked it

Whewwww I can hear it, watched noggin way too much as a child

People on TikTok have also gone crazy with their comparisons of both songs, and, according to Bruce Cockburn, who wrote and sang the Franklin theme, while he gets why fans are saying the tunes are similar, he’s not mad about it. As he told TMZ :

I think Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold 'Em” is a good record. Unfortunately, I can’t claim to have had any part in writing it. The rhythmic feel is similar to my theme song for the Franklin TV series, but to my ears, that’s where the similarity stops. “Texas Hold 'Em” is her song, and I wish her success with it!

Well, at least we know that there will be no lawsuits forthcoming for Queen Bey, right? If you’ve listened to both songs, or simply remember the cartoon theme from your younger days, there is a similar “feel” to both, especially as each tune ramps up at the beginning. But, as Cockburn noted, that “rhythmic” pattern is far from a complete copy of his handiwork. Also, there are some comments that mention that what people are likely hearing is how the chords and pattern are alike, and that’s something that can’t hold a copyright, anyway.

The outlet does also say that the show was produced in Canada, and the superstar’s co-writers on the song are all Canadian, so it’s not impossible that the theme was well-embedded in their heads from their early life. But, seeing as how the man who wrote that theme is cool with the new release of Mrs. Knowles-Carter, we all should be, too.