Jared Padalecki On Jumping From The Boys Into A Netflix Rom-Com: 'You Really Want To Take A Shower'
On one end, you have wholesome Christmas rom-coms, and on the other, you have...The Boys.
The last time I saw Jared Padalecki, he was – here come some The Boys spoilers – brutally running through and killing people as Mister Marathon. The next time I saw him, he was playing an actor in a wholesome Netflix rom-com on the 2026 Christmas movie schedule. Talk about range. Seriously, I don’t think you can get something more different from a holiday romance than The Boys. So, when I spoke to Padalecki about his new rom-com, Guarding Stars, I asked what it was like jumping between the two projects.
When I was chatting with Padalecki about his book-to-screen adaptation of Katherine Center’s rom-com The Bodyguard, I also mentioned that the last time I saw him was for the Supernatural reunion on The Boys. He immediately cut in to say that the two projects are “very different,” and when I asked him what it was like to jump from one to the other, he explained:
What’s funny is Jensen Ackles also described this reunion as “weird.” Anyway, getting to Padalecki’s comments, he told me that when it came to The Boys, he wasn’t exactly telling his parents or children to use their Amazon Prime subscription to see it. It was gory and wild, so yeah, that left him saying:
Well, considering this reunion was called “one of the most fun and bloodiest hours in all of 2026 TV,” I can see why Padalecki wasn’t exactly recommending it to children. However, he had a blast, and when it came time to flip the switch from blood, gore and grossness to wholesome Christmas and romance, it wasn’t a problem. He might have Supernatural to thank for that, as the actor explained:
I would imagine that going from playing a wild superhero in maybe the crudest show on TV to working on a Christmas movie that’s made for families would be very fun. You’d get the best of both worlds in a lot of ways, and while whiplash may have been involved, jumping from one production to the other was great for Padalecki.
He also told me that Guarding Stars, which is a project on the 2026 movie schedule that sees him play an actor opposite Leighton Meester’s bodyguard as they decide they need to fake date, served as a nice palate cleanser, or shower, if you will:
I mean, Jared Padalecki did, as he said, literally have to take a shower after The Boys; he was covered in so much blood after all was said and done. Going to do a Christmas movie afterward helped metaphorically cleanse him too.
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As I mentioned, in Guarding Stars, Padalecki plays an actor, Jack, who has to work with a bodyguard, who is played by Leighton Meester. They decide to fake date in an effort to keep her cover, and obviously, as these rom-coms go, cute shenanigans ensue, wholesome family moments happen, and real romantic feelings develop. It’s adorable!
Now, "adorable" is not an adjective you’d use to describe The Boys, so I can see why Jared Padalecki thought it was “weird” to jump between the two projects.
Now, if you’d like to see him drenched in blood, you can stream The Boys on Amazon Prime. If you want to see him falling head over heels for his bodyguard, you can catch Guarding Stars on Netflix starting November 18.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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