When it comes to celebrity nicknames, is there any better than “JLo”? Jennifer Lopez’s moniker has been synonymous with her storied career for years. It’s been used in her music, it's her social media handle and has been used to name her fashion, fragrance and skincare lines. Although I just found out about how it started. Honestly, I’m so surprised this wasn’t common knowledge to me until today.

JLo has been JLo for over two decades. When the pop star, actress and businesswoman was recently asked about how she got it, here’s what she said:

Heavy D… Sony had Sony Studios down in Manhattan and everybody used to record in there. You could see all the Sony artists in there. And, Heavy would be in there, and he came by one day and I was recording, and I think I was recording my second album, the JLo album. And, I hadn’t named it the JLo album yet. And he came in and he was like, ‘What’s up Jenny Lo? JLo’s in the house.’ He just started calling me that, and I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna name my album JLo’.

Heavy D was a Jamaican-American rapper who had hits such as “Now That We Found Love”, “Got Me Waiting” and “We Got Our Own Thang” in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The rapper tragically died at the age of 44 of a pulmonary embolism back in 2011. As JLo recalled, Heavy D wasn’t only the first person to give her the nickname, it also inspired her to name her second album, J.Lo. When talking about the origin of the name, she also added this:

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I never expected it to stick the way it did. I just thought I was going to name the album JLo. And also, [rappers] started putting me in songs as Jennifer Lo, JLo, Jenny Lo. Like, it was a thing. I was already an actress, and I had already made my first record and that had hit, so now they knew who I was, and relationships that were kind of high profile, and they would write about us.

The JLo album came out back in 2001, and the rest is history; she’s been JLo ever since. Along with the album title itself, Lopez noted that she also started being called the nickname in rap songs like Pitbull’s “Culo,” Jay-Z’s “Lost One”.

As she also mentioned, the nickname also got picked up when it came to tabloids writing about her famed relationships – like being one half of Bennifer of course. When JLo was married to Ben Affleck, she officially took his last name for a time, but she never stopped being JLo. And I can’t imagine the nickname ever going away for the superstar.

The origins of JLo came up when she was on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast. Lopez is currently promoting her concert special, The JLo Show. The two-hour affair showcases JLo’s final performance at her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which happened in March of this year. It's set to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule on November 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS and with a Paramount+ subscription.

The story of JLo's nickname is so random, but that’s why it’s such a good story. Sometimes you never know how one decision might change your whole career, which was the case with Jennifer Lopez and her JLo album.