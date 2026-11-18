The NCIS franchise is in full swing on the 2026 TV schedule, and that will only continue into the new year. Currently, the Mothership, NCIS: New York, and NCIS: Origins are airing, and come early 2027, NCIS: Sydney will be joining the lineup. Even though it’s exciting that we’re finally going back down under, some fans can’t help but bring up the other shows from the franchise that were unfortunately canceled.

Just this week, he official NCIS Instagram confirmed Sydney Season 4's premiere for this coming January. After that, plenty of people took to the comments to share their thoughts. And not all of the sentiments were positive. Some fans are currently pointing out the sacrifices that have been made to make room for Sydney. That includes cutting Origins’ third season in half, while both NCIS and newbie New York get full seasons. Others are still hurt over NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i 's cancellations, as well as the (still-fresh) cancellation of Tony & Ziva:

I want full seasons of all 4 shows. And it was a huge mistake not to put Tony & Ziva on network TV.

NCIS: Tony and Ziva deserves a Season 2.

You cancelled Hawaii for this. What a joke.

This is so awful when NCIS Hawaii should have got a Season 4 & many more 😭 U can still do the right thing CBS.

Bring back k NCIS Hawaii please. Better show.

literally canceled NCIS: LA for freaking NCIS: Sydney🫠

As someone who is a fan of every single NCIS show, I’m definitely still hurt over having to say goodbye to these axed shows far too soon. Hawai’i’s cancellation definitely blindsided me and others, including series star Vanessa Lachey. Quite frankly, I’m still wondering exactly why the Eye Network decided to end it.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

As for Tony & Ziva, fans were hoping CBS would pick up the series after Paramount+ canceled it, but unfortunately, that was not in the cards. It's great that co-lead Michael Weatherly is back on NCIS, but it’s still just not the same. Even amid the announcement of the New York spinoff, there were plenty of detractors speaking out about the canceled NCIS shows. While I understand that the network TV is a business, I can still empathize with the sentiments.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s return marks a change for the franchise that is upsetting fans. Some viewers have been sharing their displeasure over the fact that both Sydney and Origins are not getting full seasons. Instead, the two shows are getting only 10 episodes for their respective seasons. It’s understandable that CBS would do this, given that there’s already too many shows on the schedule, but a 10-installment run just feels way too short.

I, for one, agree with everyone who is hurt over the cancellations and believe that Sydney should have gotten a full season along with Origins. That being said, I will gladly take what I can get, as a 10-episode order is better than nothing. On that note, I'd imagine that plenty of franchise devotees will continue to tune in for the shows that are still airing. However, I don't expect many of them to stop carrying torches for the canceled shows anytime soon.

At the very least, NCIS: Sydney will finally be returning for Season 4 on Tuesday, January 26 on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.